Mia Serratore photographed by Studio Iverson (Kaare Iverson/@studioiverson)

‘Puke and rally’: Kelowna rider represents in mountain bike reality show

PinkBike Academy was filmed at the Big White downhill bike park

One of Kelowna’s coolest athletes was selected to compete at the Pinkbike Academy mountain bike reality show, which was shot at Big White.

Mia Serratore is competing against riders from around the world for a $30-thousand grand prize and a professional mountain biking contract.

While Serratore was at a slight advantage, with the competition happening to take place at her local mountain, the playing field was leveled when all athletes were given the same bike to ride and their phones were taken away for the “crazy” week.

In addition to grueling races and challenges, the athletes were judged on their ability to bring the “complete package,” to the mountain, which includes attitude and social media presence.

“Puke and rally,” became Serratore’s tag line after she vomited, threw up a Shaka and got back on her bike.

Serratore said that she normally has a tough stomach but the extreme competition pushed her to her limits over the course of the week.

“We were absolutely put through the ringer,” said Serratore.

Despite the high-stakes competition, Serratore said that she and hilarious host Katie Burrell became friends and spent their down-time making each other laugh at PinkBike Academy.

The first three episodes of the 2022 season are now available to watch on Youtube.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaMountain biking

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Summerland clock tower repaired
Next story
Bomb threat locks down Penticton courthouse

Just Posted

Darla Smith, then 11 years old, receives her first COVID-19 vaccination in 2021 in Vernon. Child vaccine rates in Interior Health are among the lowest in B.C. Photo: Jennifer Smith
After one year of child COVID-19 vaccines, most kids in Interior Health remain unprotected

The Chinese pagoda located in Vernon’s Polson Park was damaged by a tree branch that fell during a windstorm in the summer of 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Chinese pagoda in Vernon park damaged and closed

Armstrong cowboy Jaret Cooper, shown competing at the 2022 Falkland Stampede, begins his quest for a novice saddle bronc championship buckle as the 48th annual Canadian Finals Rodeo begins tonight (Wednesday, Nov. 2), in Red Deer. (Facebook photo)
Armstrong cowboy in hunt for Canadian title

An online fundraiser has been launched for Jessica Tetz, a Vernon woman diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer. (GiveSendGo photo)
Friends and family rally around Vernon woman fighting aggressive breast cancer