Pumps up in Vernon

Petro Canada jumps up nine cents

Some gas prices are rising in Vernon.

Petro Canada on 25th Avenue and 43rd Street raised their prices to 131.9 per litre Tuesday afternoon. Meanwhile, Super Save Gas Station, which is kitty-corner to Petro Canada, has gas priced at 122.9/L.

A gas attendant at Petro Canada said prices shot up nine cents in the past hour and it was a bit unexpected.

Gasbuddy.com reports many stations are still selling gas for 122.9.

Gas Buddy reports pumps across Kelowna are steady at 131.9, while Lake Country pumps are only about two cents cheaper.

The cheapest fuel is being reported in Dawson Creek at 106.9/L. Dawson Creek is 1,037 kilometres north of Vernon.

