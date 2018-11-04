The two puppies were rescued from a cliff last month. (Maple Ridge SPCA)

Puppies stranded on cliff in B.C. find ‘forever’ homes with rescue crew members

The 16-week-old dogs were found last month on the side of the cliff

Two St. Bernard-cross puppies who spent four days on a cliff in a rural area of British Columbia’s Fraser Valley have landed what the local SPCA branch manager says are their best possible forever homes.

Krista Shaw of the Mission SPCA says two of the search-and-rescue crew members who found the 16-week-old dogs on the side of the cliff have been selected to adopt them.

Shaw says the branch received dozens of applications following coverage of the rescue, but staff felt giving the pups to their rescuers was the right thing to do given the bond they had formed on the mountain.

She says that while the puppies will grow up in different homes, they’ll get to “hang out” with one another all time.

Mission Search and Rescue does not typically rescue animals, but decided to step in after learning a group of concerned citizens was planning to attempt to reach the dogs in the challenging terrain.

Shaw says the puppies were wet, cold, hungry and thirsty when they arrived at the branch, but otherwise healthy.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Multi-vehicle crash closes Vernon street
Next story
West Kelowna family fight for son’s future

Just Posted

Okanagan conservation officer urges against feeding bears

Violating the Wildlife Act can lead to fines of up to $575

Multi-vehicle crash closes Vernon street

39th Avnue closed at 13th Street due to three-vehicle crash Sunday, Nov. 4

Sleigh of Hope launches next weekend

Salmon Arm campaign kicks off with two days of music at Mall at Piccadilly

Vernon Panthers take Interior title

Cats ground Fulton 48-0 in senior AA varsity football play

Driving business a success on hit show Dragon’s Den

Michelle Rozka owns the Vernon franchise of Driving Miss Daisy and offers her services to anyone within the community.

Candlelight vigil honours the memory of Nicole Bell and other missing B.C. women

Friends and supporters share memories, grief and healing moments

PHOTOS: 2018 Treat Trail a success

Over 60 downtown businesses gave out candies to children dressed in costume Halloween afternoon.

11 orphaned golden retriever puppies ready for adoption from B.C. humane society

The puppies required emergency foster parents after their mother passed away in September

Puppies stranded on cliff in B.C. find ‘forever’ homes with rescue crew members

The 16-week-old dogs were found last month on the side of the cliff

Ancora Ensemble returns with winter debut

Wintersongs concert to take place at First United Church in Salmon Arm on Nov. 24

West Kelowna family fight for son’s future

Benjamin Weller was diagnosed with spastic diplegic cerebral palsy at six months old

B.C. town residents attempt to lasso wired deer

A distressed deer who has made numerous out-of-focus appearances on Facebook in… Continue reading

Investigators probing cause of fatal two-plane crash over Ottawa

One plane had reportedly been headed to the airport with ‘landing gear issues’

Former BC Lions player facing second-degree murder charge in ex-girlfriend’s death

Josh Boden is charged in connection to Kimberly Lynn Hallgarth’s 2009 death

Most Read