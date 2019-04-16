In this handout photo taken by Veronika Nikulshina, center, one of the Pussy Riot protest group who was detained along with two others as they were heading to attend a theater awards ceremony at the Bolshoi Theater poses for a selfie with her colleagues in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Fellow Pussy Riot member Verzilov tweeted that Nikulshina and her companions were nominated for the Golden Mask award. The reason for their detention wasn’t immediately clear. (Veronika Nikulshina via AP)

Pussy Riot protest group member briefly detained in Moscow

Russian police didn’t explain the reason for the detention

One of the protesters who barged onto the field last year to disrupt the World Cup final in Russia was briefly detained Tuesday by police in Moscow, activists said.

Veronika Nikulshina of the Pussy Riot protest group was reportedly detained along with two others as they were heading to attend a theatre awards ceremony at the Bolshoi Theater. Fellow Pussy Riot member Verzilov tweeted that Nikulshina and her companions were nominated for the Golden Mask award.

READ MORE: Pussy Riot claims on-field protest at World Cup final

Verzilov said police didn’t explain the reason for the detention and freed the trio a few hours later.

Verzilov, Nikulshina and two other activists served 15-day jail sentences last year after they disrupted July’s World Cup final, running onto the field wearing police uniforms.

In September, Verzilov was treated at a Berlin hospital for a suspected poisoning. Doctors were unable to determine the cause, but fellow activists suspected foul play.

READ MORE: Trump keeps attacking as redacted Russia report due Thursday

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Watchdog rules RCMP not at fault in man’s death on Sunshine Coast
Next story
Gruesome details emerge as trial begins for B.C. man charged in daughters’ Christmas deaths

Just Posted

Motorcyclist involved in Vernon crash

Accident causes traffic delays near Butcher Boys

Fire at Vernon high school

Student alleged to have started blaze in wetland behind Clarence Fulton

Lumby woman recalls trip to ‘breathtaking’ Notre-Dame

Legendary world landmark suffered significant damage Monday during fire in Paris

Grieving the four killed in Penticton shooting will take time, expert says

People are going to handle grief differently, including feeling varying emotions, grief expert says

Penticton church vigil offers support and prayers for shooting victims

Staff member said the church has a “personal connection to the shootings”

Small grass fire on Tronson Road in Vernon

Cause has not yet been determined.

B.C. delivery drivers warned about ‘extremely violent’ wanted man

Tips coming in to IHIT, but Brandon Nathan Teixeira still at large

Backcountry skier, 38, dies after falling down crevasse near Pemberton

Professional skier Dave Treadway was a father of two sons

West Kelowna RCMP search for missing man

Daniel Snyder went missing April 15

The Alternator ArtMart vending machine set to launch

ArtMart will launch May 2 in Kelowna

Last caribou from lower 48 U.S. states released back into the wild

The five southern mountain caribou were released north of Revelstoke earlier this month.

Matt Andersen brings new album to Kelowna

The Canadian musician will bring his 9 piece band to Kelowna April 23

Man shot during flight from Shuswap car wash pleads guilty

Kaymen Winter, 25, sentenced to two years for fleeing police officers in 2017

Bountiful, B.C., child bride trial wraps up in Cranbrook

Decision set for June in the case of a man who allegedly took his daughter to the U.S. to be married

Most Read