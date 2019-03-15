Alexandre Bissonnette is shown in a photo from his Facebook profile page. Bissonnette was arrested after a shooting at a Quebec City mosque which left six dead and others injured. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Facebook MANDATORY CREDIT

Quebec City mosque shooter ‘very affected’ by New Zealand massacre

Lawyers for Alexandre Bissonnette say he is not looking for his acts to be imitated

Lawyers for the Quebec City mosque gunman say their client is troubled his name is being associated with the mass killings at two New Zealand mosques Friday that claimed at least 49 lives.

Charles-Olivier Gosselin and Jean-Claude Gingras released a statement to the media today stating convicted killer Alexandre Bissonnette is not looking for his acts to be imitated or to serve as a model for others.

READ MORE: Quebec City mosque killer sentenced to life, no parole for 40 years

The lawyers were responding to unconfirmed reports the shooter in New Zealand was influenced by Bissonnette, who shot dead six worshippers in a Quebec City mosque in January 2017.

A now-deleted Twitter account that is believed to be linked to the accused New Zealand shooter shows what appear to be three assault-rifle magazines, one of which has Bissonnette’s name on it.

Bissonnette was sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole for 40 years, but both the Crown and his lawyers have recently announced they are appealing the sentence.

Gosselin and Gingras say Bissonnette profoundly regrets what he did and has been very affected by the shootings in New Zealand.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Mass shootings at New Zealand mosques kill 49; 1 man charged
Next story
VIDEO: New Zealand mosque shooter brandished white supremacist iconography

Just Posted

Vernon father among 157 killed in Ethiopia plane crash

Chunming Wang, 47, owned Big O Tires in Vernon

Fire destroys home belonging to North Okanagan woman under BC SPCA investigation

No one was injured in the fire near Vernon

Wood heating workshop returns to Coldstream

The free event is offered on Tuesday, March 26 from 7-9 p.m. at the Coldstream Women’s Institute Hall.

Cougar stalks Girl Guide selling cookies in Vernon neighbourhood

AT RANDOM: Mother issues safety concerns following cougar sighting

Okanagan-Shuswap weather watch: Sunny skies for everyone

From Kelowna to Salmon Arm, the skies will be filled with sunshine for the next week

VIDEO: New Zealand mosque shooter brandished white supremacist iconography

Material posted online by the killer resembles meme-heavy hate speech

Quebec City mosque shooter ‘very affected’ by New Zealand massacre

Lawyers for Alexandre Bissonnette say he is not looking for his acts to be imitated

B.C. police step up patrols at mosques after New Zealand shooting massacre

A total of 49 people were killed after attacks at two mosques in Christchurch

Positions not all filled on Summerland Chamber board

Board, which represents 700 businesses, still has two vacancies

Da Silva Vineyards and Winery raising money for Penticton youth centre

Winery accepting donations instead of tasting fees during month of March

Rock show in the South Okanagan cancelled

Western Canadian leg of rock show cancelled, including in Penticton at South Okanagan Events Centre

Quebec City Muslim worshippers condemn fatal New Zealand mosque attacks

Police in many cities across the country said they were stepping up patrols around places of worship

Summerland firefighter to compete in national curling tournament

Canadian Firefighters Curling Association championships will be held in Kelowna this weekend

B.C. high school student arrested after gun photo posted to Snapchat

Charges are being considered against the student at David Thompson Secondary in Invermere

Most Read