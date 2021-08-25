Quebec man killed after being hit by two vehicles on Highway 97 near Oliver

The man was acting erratically and jumping into traffic

A man was killed after being struck by two vehicles on Highway 97. (Black Press File)

A 27-year-old Quebec man was killed after being hit by a van on Highway 97 near Oliver.

BC Coroner’s Service and RCMP are investigating the circumstances that led to his death.

On Aug. 24 at 10:38 p.m. RCMP responded to a report of a man yelling and jumping in front of traffic on the highway near Seacrest Hill Road.

Only minutes later a second call reported the man had allegedly jumped in front of and been struck by a van travelling southbound near Sportsman’s Bowl Road.

READ MORE: Summerland store clerk injured by car as alleged shoplifters flee parking lot

The impact tossed him into the northbound lane where he was then struck by a second vehicle.

Despite CPR attempts from witnesses and then from first responders, the man died of his injuries in hospital shortly after.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.