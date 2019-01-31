Queen Silver Star crowned in Vernon

Vernon’s latest royalty has been crowned.

Queen Silver Star LIX is Miss Kalamalka Rotary Hayley Rakos.

Princess Silver Star LIX is Miss Vernon Silver Star Rotary Madison Barrett, who was also crowned Miss Congeniality.

The pair gained their sparkle heads Thursday evening at the Proclamation and Coronation at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre. The event concludes the Queen Silver Star Excellence Program. Rakos and Barrett were among seven candidates in the program.

The other candidates were: Miss Vernon VW Piper Cahoon, Miss Century 21 Realty Celina Galbraith, Miss North Okanagan Optimist Club Morgan Graham, Miss Bannister All Makes Collision & Glass Kylee Murphy and Miss Okanagan Restoration Services Ltd. Cadence Taron.

All of the candidates also shared in nearly $10,000 in scholarships, which they raised throughout the program.

Vernon Winter Carnival takes place Feb. 1-10, with close to 100 events.

See: Sadok brings taste of Ukraine to Vernon

@VernonNews

entertainment@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.