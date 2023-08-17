The beach where members of the B.C. Big Tree Committee set up camp for two nights on the shores of Barkley Sound, where they ventured into the rainforest in search of a western red cedar tree of “mythically large” proportions, measuring nearly five metres in diameter. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Colin Spratt

Quest for an ancient B.C. colossus in Vancouver Island’s wild rainforest

Researchers hunt for ancient tree measuring 6 metres in diameter in the deep woods of Barkley Sound

Brenna Owen, The Canadian Press

Trees of breathtaking size surround us, draped with moss and lichen, as droplets of water sparkle on the tips of endless foliage.

Decaying fallen trees have created a multi-layered understory that ensnares our group, until a fern-lined stream bed offers a clearer path toward our goal — a mass of silvery wood that vanishes, then reappears, fleeting in the kaleidoscope of green.

Self-described “big-tree nerd” Colin Spratt, 28, has a knack for spotting the shadowy grey bark indicating an ancient western red cedar.

He points out a promising shape.

“That could be it, right? It’s giving me that timeless, silver wall,” he says. “These little pinholes of light are painting the picture of something incredible.”

Ahead of us stands a red cedar of mythic proportions and longevity.

Estimated by core sampling to be 2,100 years old, it is rumoured to be six metres in diameter — potentially the widest of its kind on record, and perhaps the biggest tree in Canada.

Our journey has taken us along a remote stretch of coastline on southwestern Vancouver Island, to a grove of spectacular western red cedars that offers a portal to a distant time.

We entered the forest with nerves jangling from a harrowing encounter with a cougar that approached our tents on a rocky beach the night before. The predator was aggressive, and after failing to scare it away from the camp, members of our group felt there was no choice but to kill the animal in self-defence.

Now the serenity of the forest envelopes us, soothing our nerves and offering a comforting sense of smallness among the massive trees.

