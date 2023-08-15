Services, such as The Aquatic Centre at the Vernon Recreation Complex, will have a new tiered user fee system in place in 2024, where residents of cities outside Vernon will pay more. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Services, such as The Aquatic Centre at the Vernon Recreation Complex, will have a new tiered user fee system in place in 2024, where residents of cities outside Vernon will pay more. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Questions dive into Vernon recreation funding dilemma

Declassified financial information released by city

The release of some declassified financial information is aimed at shoring up answers to Greater Vernon’s recreation services funding situation.

Vernon will be solely responsible for providing and funding recreation services for its residents as of Jan. 1, 2024 because the recreation agreement that is currently in place between Vernon, Coldstream and Regional District Electoral Areas B and C expires Dec. 31, 2023.

To provide clarification to the public on the next steps for recreation services, Vernon City Council has declassified financial information from the negotiation discussions that happened earlier this year.

“Vernon was at the table, ready and wanting to have fulsome discussions to reach a reasonable and equitable agreement for all parties involved,” said Mayor Victor Cumming.

The current agreement required participants to notify one another prior to the end of 2022 that they wanted to renegotiate. Those discussions then had to be complete by June 30, 2023, in order for the agreement to be extended beyond the end of this year.

“The end-of-year notifications happened, as anticipated, but despite Vernon’s best efforts to move negotiation discussions forward, no consensus could be reached by the deadline. Vernon reminded all other participants of the June 30 deadline on multiple occasions, meaning everyone was aware of the milestone date, which was critical – in part – to meet budget planning deadlines for the next fiscal year.”

Since the deadline passed Vernon is now investigating the implementation of a tiered user fee system, which will apply to all users of recreation services’ facilities, services and programs.

READ MORE: Vernon declines meeting, grant from partners over recreation services

“Again, City Council wants to reaffirm its invitation to all municipalities and Electoral Areas outside of Vernon – we welcome them to establish Fee for Service Agreements, if they would like their residents to receive recreation services at the same level as City of Vernon residents, with lower user fees and earlier access to program registrations.

Love The Vernon Morning Star?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Hawaii works to identify 99 dead after Maui wildfires as search intensifies
Next story
Nanaimo-Vancouver foot ferry cancels half its scheduled sailings for August

Just Posted

Fire crews are making process on the Ross Moore Lake wildfire despite a forecast of warmer temperatures. (BC Wildfire Services)
Fire crews making process on blaze outside Kamloops despite heat

…The fresh-cut flowers do not last long in the Okanagan heat. Gondor has a proposal for city council that he believes could change that. (Wayne Gondor photo)
PHOTOS: Grieving son plants floral tribute option at Vernon cemetery

Services, such as The Aquatic Centre at the Vernon Recreation Complex, will have a new tiered user fee system in place in 2024, where residents of cities outside Vernon will pay more. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Questions dive into Vernon recreation funding dilemma

Vasek Pospisil was a part of the 2022 team, which won the title for the first time in its 109 year history. (Tennis Canada Photo)
Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil donning maple leaf for international tennis event