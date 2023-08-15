Questions dive into Vernon recreation funding dilemma

The release of some declassified financial information is aimed at shoring up answers to Greater Vernon’s recreation services funding situation.

Vernon will be solely responsible for providing and funding recreation services for its residents as of Jan. 1, 2024 because the recreation agreement that is currently in place between Vernon, Coldstream and Regional District Electoral Areas B and C expires Dec. 31, 2023.

To provide clarification to the public on the next steps for recreation services, Vernon City Council has declassified financial information from the negotiation discussions that happened earlier this year.

“Vernon was at the table, ready and wanting to have fulsome discussions to reach a reasonable and equitable agreement for all parties involved,” said Mayor Victor Cumming.

The current agreement required participants to notify one another prior to the end of 2022 that they wanted to renegotiate. Those discussions then had to be complete by June 30, 2023, in order for the agreement to be extended beyond the end of this year.

“The end-of-year notifications happened, as anticipated, but despite Vernon’s best efforts to move negotiation discussions forward, no consensus could be reached by the deadline. Vernon reminded all other participants of the June 30 deadline on multiple occasions, meaning everyone was aware of the milestone date, which was critical – in part – to meet budget planning deadlines for the next fiscal year.”

Since the deadline passed Vernon is now investigating the implementation of a tiered user fee system, which will apply to all users of recreation services’ facilities, services and programs.

