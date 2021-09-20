Summerland bylaw officers Darren Krell, left, and Dan Maja, right, were honoured on Friday after assisting Al Klar, at centre. On June 21, Klar had a heart attack. Krell and Maja were at his business at the time and were able to provide assistance until paramedics arrived. (Contributed)

Quick action by Summerland bylaw officers save man’s life

Officers were at business when founder had a heart attack

Two Summerland bylaw officers provided lifesaving assistance when a Summerland man had a heart attack this summer.

Dan Maja and Darren Krell were at Range Rider Canopies in Summerland on June 21, when Al Klar, founder of the business, had a heart attack.

READ ALSO: CPR during COVID-19: How to save someone’s life without risking your own

READ ALSO: Range Rider has seen growth during its 36-year history

The two bylaw officers checked for a pulse, called 911 and quickly began chest compressions. They also used an automated external defibrillator or AED to provide a treatment. A single shock was used to help Klar.

“This was probably the only time this year when someone’s been happy to see a bylaw officer,” Krell said.

Paramedics soon arrived and transported Klar to hospital, where he received medical treatment. He has since returned to work.

Klar credits Maja and Krell with saving his life.

“I’m here because of these guys,” he said. “These two gentlemen happened to be here to save my life.”

Summerland’s bylaw officers have been trained in cardiopulmonary resuscitation and as a result, Maja and Krell were able to assist.

Tom Ratcliffe, unit chief of the Summerland ambulance station, said the training is an important lifesaving skill. He urges others to receive training in performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

