Quilting event being organized in Vanderhoof. (Photo by Jeff Wade/ Unsplash)

Quilts make comeback in Vernon

Local guild selling goods Oct. 30

The local quilters guild is bringing back its handcrafted goods to the Halina Centre this month with its first Autumn Sale of Quilts and Quilted Goods.

The Vernon Silver Star Quilters Guild (VSSQ) has been active in the community for the past 35 years, meeting for fellowship, workshops and charitable work.

But COVID-19 stalled meetups last year.

Despite only being able to meet in September and October due to restrictions, VSSQ donated more than 150 quilts to various causes throughout the community.

Now, they are putting some goods up for sale Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Think birthday, anniversary, just because, baby, cuddle up or a Christmas gift,” the group said.

“Maybe even something special just for you. We will have it all.”

Admission is by donation with proceeds going to charity.

READ MORE: Equipment trailer goes off Westside Road between Vernon and West Kelowna

READ MORE: B.C. to lift capacity limits for indoor ticketed, organized events as of Oct. 25

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Public gathering restrictions remain for Interior Health, despite B.C. health order lift
Next story
FBI: Items linked to Laundrie, potential human remains found

Just Posted

Telus has expanded its 5G network to Vernon according to an announcement Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. (Pixabay)
5G network expands in Vernon

Quilting event being organized in Vanderhoof. (Photo by Jeff Wade/ Unsplash)
Quilts make comeback in Vernon

One person was killed in a residential fire Oct. 19, 2021, in a mobile home in the 6900 block of Okanagan Landing Road. (City of Vernon)
One dead in Vernon house fire

Paranormal Investigation at O’Keefe Ranch will see the Canadian Paranormal Foundation and award-winning YouTube show We Want to Believe conduct a public presentation on their methodology of being a paranormal investigator, followed by an investigation of the ranch Saturday, Oct. 30. (Contributed)
Investigate the paranormal at Spallumcheen’s O’Keefe Ranch