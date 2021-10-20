Quilts make comeback in Vernon

The local quilters guild is bringing back its handcrafted goods to the Halina Centre this month with its first Autumn Sale of Quilts and Quilted Goods.

The Vernon Silver Star Quilters Guild (VSSQ) has been active in the community for the past 35 years, meeting for fellowship, workshops and charitable work.

But COVID-19 stalled meetups last year.

Despite only being able to meet in September and October due to restrictions, VSSQ donated more than 150 quilts to various causes throughout the community.

Now, they are putting some goods up for sale Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Think birthday, anniversary, just because, baby, cuddle up or a Christmas gift,” the group said.

“Maybe even something special just for you. We will have it all.”

Admission is by donation with proceeds going to charity.

READ MORE: Equipment trailer goes off Westside Road between Vernon and West Kelowna

READ MORE: B.C. to lift capacity limits for indoor ticketed, organized events as of Oct. 25

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.