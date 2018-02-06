Alberta Premier Rachel Notley (Black Press files)

Rachel Notley says Alberta to stop importing B.C. wine in pipeline feud

It’s the latest move in a growing dispute over the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says the province will stop importing wine from British Columbia.

It’s the latest move in a growing dispute over the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion that would carry more Alberta oil sands bitumen to the B.C. coast.

B.C. has said it will restrict increased shipments of bitumen while it further studies the effectiveness of spill response and cleanup.

Notley says Alberta currently imports about 17 million bottles of wine worth $70 million annually from B.C. wineries.

She also says the Alberta Liquor and Gaming Commission will step up enforcement of sales from B.C. directly to consumers in her province.

Last week, Notley said Alberta was ending any further talks on power purchase agreements with B.C.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Summerlanders express views about development

Just Posted

Firearm seized, charges pending in Coldstream standoff

Male suspect, 33, arrested peacefully after 15-hour standoff with police Monday

Snowmobiler rescued near Vernon

Search and Rescue locate lone male in Westside area south of Fintry

Province releases policy decisions on cannabis retail, driving laws

Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth announces proposed policies

Summerlanders express views about development

More than 80 people spoke out at six-hour public hearing on Banks Crescent proposal

Head-on crash injures two

Two vehicles collide on Highway 97B in Salmon Arm

The 49th annual Feather Fancier Show continues to draw a crowd

Birds of a feather….

Rachel Notley says Alberta to stop importing B.C. wine in pipeline feud

It’s the latest move in a growing dispute over the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

MLA Report:Year in Review

The new year brings new hope and new opportunities to make memories with loved ones.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Deadly earthquake strikes Taiwan

A deadly earthquake has killed two people and injured dozens of others in Taiwan

Blind Bay murder trial begins after seven years

Convicted murderer testifies against co-accused

Cold water craziness on Okanagan Lake

A Kelowna resident teams up with Her Internation to empower women through a winter lake dip

LETTER: Weaver fiddles while B.C.’s economic prospects burn

Skeena MLA warns of damage to B.C. investment from Green threats

Weapons seized from Kamloops home following shooting

A man was shot Saturday night in Kamloops

Most Read