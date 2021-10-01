Dan Battley, a Christian, said he wouldn’t want this kind of hateful graffiti sprayed on his church while painting over it. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Dan Battley, a Christian, said he wouldn’t want this kind of hateful graffiti sprayed on his church while painting over it. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Racist graffiti near Quesnel Sikh Temple implores citizen to take action

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story contains depictions of hate-speech some people may find offensive

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story contains depictions of hate speech some people may find offensive

Even as a newcomer to Quesnel, Dan Battley felt as he walked down Lewis Drive the words spray-painted on the Cariboo Gur Sikh Temple didn’t belong in the city.

The graffiti included threats to “comunists (sic) Asians and East Indians” alongside swastikas.

Battley noticed hateful graffiti in the morning of Friday, Oct. 1, and by the afternoon had reported it to the Quesnel RCMP.

However, as he explained that as a Christian, he couldn’t imagine if similar hateful things were put on his church.

So he painted over it himself.

READ MORE: Liberals introduce bill to combat online hate speech as Commons adjourns for summer

“It’s just gross,” he said as he was painting.

The Cariboo Gur Sikh Temple declined to comment for this story at this time, as did the RCMP.

“If we all do a small part, I think it will help,” Battley said. “Sometimes you can’t do big things but you can do little things.”

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

@GimliJetsMan
cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Hate PromotionQuesnel

Previous story
RCMP say reports of shots fired and pipe bomb in Metrotown area “unfounded”

Just Posted

Curtis Sagmoen can be seen leaving the courthouse in Vernon following Day 2 of his trial on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
Curtis Sagmoen’s assault appeal dismissed by judge

An air ambulance helicopter takes off from the helipad at West Coast General Hospital in Port Alberni, B.C. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Rollover near Coldstream sends 2 to hospital

The sign at the head of the Taylor Van Diest Memorial Trail in Armstrong. (Vernon Morning Star)
Cop sues force on 10th anniversary of Armstrong teen’s murder

(Black Press Media file)
New housing for Indigenous students opens at UBC Okanagan