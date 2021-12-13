Young Enderby man missing

Raiden Griep has not been seen since Dec. 2

Raiden Griep

An Enderby man has been missing for more than week.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Raiden Talik Griep.

The 24-year-old was last seen in Vernon Dec. 2.

Griep is five-foot-five-inches, weighs approximately 209 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact their local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

READ MORE: RCMP located missing Vernon woman

READ MORE: Vernon Search and Rescue praises efforts of injured sledder, friends

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

missing person

Previous story
UPDATE: RCMP locate missing Vernon woman
Next story
Poll suggests 40% of Canadians know unvaccinated people, don’t discuss issue

Just Posted

RCMP
Charges laid in Vernon stabbing

Vernon Search and Rescue responded to a pair of water calls Sunday, Dec. 12; one involving bringing a fisherman to safety, and one in regards to a missing kayaker on the Shuswap River who was found safely. (VSAR Instragram photo)
Busy Sunday on water for Vernon Search and Rescue

Armstrong’s Interior Provincial Exhibition is among 24 fairs, festivals and events in the North Okanagan-Shuswap that will benefit from nearly $1.2 million in pandemic recovery funding from the B.C. government. (Black Press - file photo)
North Okanagan-Shuswap fairs and events benefit with recovery funding

Raiden Griep
Young Enderby man missing