A combined washroom and commercial building is one option being looked at in Coldstream for the rail trail parking lot. (District of Coldstream drawing)

Rail trail facility plan open to Coldstream tonight

Development options include washroom and commercial building

Input is being sought on a new facility in Coldstream for the Okanagan Rail Trail.

An open house takes place tonight, Monday, June 17 from 6-8 p.m. at the municipal office in Coldstream to present concept plans and receive feedback on the future development of the parking lot at 16506 Kalamalka Road, next to Dutch’s Campground.

See: Okanagan Rail Trail to boast three interpretive sites

“This property will play a vital role in the ongoing support of the Okanagan Rail Trail while serving as a primary entrance feature into Coldstream,” the district states.

There are three options for the site: separate washroom and commercial buildings, combined washroom and commercial building or separate washroom and no commercial building.

Name suggestions are also being accepted. Some of those being considered are: Coldstream Station, Coldstream Rail Gateway and Coldstream Junction.

Those who cannot attend can fill out a questionnaire online at https://coldstream.civicweb.net/document/58165 before June 28 and email it to info@coldstream.ca or drop off at the district office at 9901 Kalamalka Road.

See: New Crystal Waters Trail now open in Vernon

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Suicide confirmed in case of B.C. father who’d been missing for months

Just Posted

Judas Priest rocks Kelowna’s Prospera Place

Judas Priest is on a 32 date tour of North America

UPDATE: Logging truck spill cleared east of Lumby

Accident happened between McInnes Road and Rawlings Lake Road

Community comes together for Easter Seals Camp Winfield

On June 15, the community of Lake Country came out to help raise funds for Easter Seals Camp Winfield

PHOTOS: Vernon Community Music School hosts “Hootenanny Hoedown”

The music school hosted their annual year-end country fair on June 7

Dancing with Shuswap Stars attracts Rust Valley Restorers

TV show stars join quest to hone some fancy footwork

PHOTOS: Elusive ‘ghost whale’ surfaces near Campbell River

Ecotourism operator captures images of the rare white orca

Suicide confirmed in case of B.C. father who’d been missing for months

2018 disappearance sparked massive search for Ben Kilmer

Eight U.S. senators write to John Horgan over B.C. mining pollution

The dispute stems from Teck Resources’ coal mines in B.C.’s Elk Valley

Restrictive policies affecting labour mobility for care aides in B.C.

‘I had to take two competency exams and pay over $1,400,’ said an Okanagan care aide

Threats charge against Surrey’s Jaspal Atwal stayed

Atwal, 64, was at centre of controversy in 2018 over his attendance at prime minister’s reception in India

Emerging artists given chance at Shuswap’s Roots Blues Festival

Chosen participants can perform two 40-minute sets on the Wednesday or Thursday night, and more.

Anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to speak in Surrey

He’s keynote speaker at Surrey Environment and Business Awards luncheon by Surrey Board of Trade Sept. 17

Otters devour 150 trout at Kootenay hatchery

The hatchery has lost close to 150 fish in the past several months

Officials remain optimistic in the face of closure of Shuswap’s Waterway Houseboats

Sicamous mayor and chamber of commerce concerned for staff who lost jobs

Most Read