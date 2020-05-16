Technical experts from Waters Edge Limited assess rising waters and erosion on the rail trail along the Shuswap River this spring for the Sicamous-to-Armstrong rail trail development plan. (Waters Edge Ltd. Photo)

Rail trail project proceeding despite denied government grant

Planning is continuing and the search for construction funds is ongoing.

Work on the Sicamous to Armstrong Rail Trail is continuing but it will be doing so without one of the government grants it applied for.

According to Shuswap Trail Alliance executive director Phil McIntyre-Paul, the $13 Million infrastructure grant would have allowed the project to move forward into construction. According to a trail alliance press release the grant application was not approved because the grant program was over-subscribed.

McIntyre-Paul said alternative sources of funding for construction are being investigated and they have all the money they need to finish design and planning, which he said could be done this summer.

Read More: COVID-19: One in five non-profits in B.C. at risk of closing

Read More: Boating season time to keep invasive mussels out of Shuswap

Residents near the rail trail can expect to see the planning crew travelling the trail on foot or using vehicles now that melted snow has made it accessible to them again. The trail is however closed to the public until it is developed for walking and cycling.

According to a press release from the trail alliance, the planning process includes geotechnical, environmental, agricultural, storm water, erosion control, steep slope, and structural bridge assessments by local experts. The trail project is committed to telling the story of the Secwepemc Nation’s traditional territory and so assessments of the area’s archaeological and cultural values have been conducted by Splatsin leadership.

Read More: Snowbirds will fly over Shuswap on May 16

Read More: Shuswap potter returns to kiln to create 500 bowls for food bank

The planning of the project was assisted by a BC Rural Dividend Program grant which was obtained by leveraging contributions from the CSRD Electoral Area E and District of Sicamous Economic Initiatives Fund.

“Political support for the rail trail remains strong among all partners, who recognize the significant social and economic opportunity the rail trail holds for the communities throughout the region,” the trail alliance press release reads.

“This is particularly important, given the upcoming period of economic recovery following the pandemic.”


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Fireworks, open burns still happening in Coldstream despite ban
Next story
BC Conservation Officers to patrol recreation sites over long weekend

Just Posted

Rail trail project proceeding despite denied government grant

Planning is continuing and the search for construction funds is ongoing.

COVID-19: Soft reopening for Enderby playgrounds

Playground structures are now open with signage displaying new guidelines; washrooms remain closed

Unexploded Second World War ordnance discovered near Vernon

The device was found in the Cosens Bay area, a former testing area for mortar rounds

Virtual scavenger hunt unlocks Vernon’s history, arts

Isolate and Create is hosting an online contest and winners can score $100 gift cards to local businesses

Fireworks, open burns still happening in Coldstream despite ban

Fines, penalties applicable for those who disobey burn ban, says District of Coldstream

First clinical trial for potential COVID-19 vaccine in Canada approved: Trudeau

Vaccine development and testing could take years, according to the World Health Organization

Mitchell’s Musings: On the slow boat to a faster way of doing things

Columnist Glenn Mitchell examines the ‘improvements’ tech has made in our everyday lives

‘Risk is greatest in groups, indoors’: B.C. sees 21 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Of those battling the virus, 49 are in hospital

BC Conservation Officers to patrol recreation sites over long weekend

COs will be monitoring sites for compliance with COVID-19 safety guidelines and day-use-only rule

Social distancing – Princeton B.C. style

Morning coffee club takes the party outside and continues to support favorite cafe

Princeton is getting back to business

Princeton, along with the rest of British Columbia, is getting back to… Continue reading

Snowbirds will fly over Shuswap on May 16

The Canadian military demonstration squadron is expected to pass over early in the Afternoon.

‘Don’t expect justice or fairness’: B.C. author wins prize for book on sexism in military school

Kate Armstrong’s debut book The Stone Frigate has been shortlisted for a national writing award

Third person charged in attack on homeless man in downtown Kelowna

Austin Pedersen, 21, has now been charged with aggravated assault in relation to the March 2 incident

Most Read