Rail work closes Coldstream road

An updated railway crossing will have a Lavington road closed for a few days.
Murphy Road, off Highway 6, will be closed Sunday through Tuesday while Canadian National Railway (CN Rail) replaced the crossing.
Work is expected to start at 8 a.m. June 19 and wrap up by 8 p.m. June 21.
A detour will be available to Ricardo or Warren roads via Highway 6 or Buchanan Road.
“Please obey all traffic signs,” the district of Coldstream said.
