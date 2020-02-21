Banners hang on a fence as protesters stage a blockade of the rail line at Macmillan Yard in Toronto, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. The protest is in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs opposed to the LNG pipeline in northern British Columbia. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press)

Railroad police on patrol in Vernon

CN Police remind residents to stay off the tracks while blockades continue across Canada

CN Police are warning residents of Vernon they will be patrolling the train tracks following a series of blockades set up across the country in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en blockade of the Coastal Gas Link pipeline project.

Yesterday, protesters blocked off CP Rail tracks between Salmon Arm and Kamloops, while several protesters took to the sides of a busy Vernon highway with signs of support for the Wet’suwet’en.

According to the Transportation Safety Board of Canada, 53 people were killed on the tracks in Canada last year and 72 others were injured mainly because they disregarded railroad crossing signals and were distracted while driving.

It’s an offence to trespass on railway property and can result in a $115 fine, under Canada’s Railway Safety Act of Canada.

CN Police reminded residents Friday morning to stay safe around train tracks by crossing only at designated public crossings, obeying all control devices and to look and listen before crossing any track.

