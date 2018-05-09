Heavy rainfall and the melting snow pack cause a significant flood threat as the State of Emergency continues in Armstrong. (File photo)

Rain a flood threat for Armstrong

State of emergency continues

The State of Emergency continues in Armstrong as rain, mountain temperatures and the melting snow pack cause a threat in the City of Armstrong.

That combination, emergency program coordinator Warren Smith said, is a risk for significant increase in creek flow.

“The city’s emergency operations centre is working with Emergency Management BC to support the community with operations, resources, planning, logistics and financial support,” Smith said in a release.

“Public works crews have been busy with mitigation flood work and the monitoring of creeks. The City wants to remind the public that they are responsible for their own flood mitigation efforts.”

Members of the public, observing or working near creeks are cautioned that creek levels may rise quickly and should exercise caution at all times around the fast moving water and creek banks. Sand and bags are currently available for self-filling, at no cost, at the Public Works Yard located at 2950 Patterson Avenue and at the corner of Bridge Street and Okanagan Blvd.

