A helicopter actioning the Rice Road wildfire stops to refuel at the Princeton airport, Monday, August 7. Photo Andrea DeMeer

A helicopter actioning the Rice Road wildfire stops to refuel at the Princeton airport, Monday, August 7. Photo Andrea DeMeer

Rain aids efforts to contain Rice Road fire near Coalmont

Twenty-nine personnel on scene Tuesday

The Rice Road fire near Coalmont remains out of control, however there was no notable fire growth Monday, August 7.

According to BC Wildfire media spokesperson Taylor Wallace crews were aided by rain and thunderstorms throughout the afternoon and evening.

The fire is still measured at 16 hectares, and 29 personnel are on scene again, Tuesday, August 8, assisted by two helicopters.

The blaze was discovered Sunday evening, August 6, and according to RCMP it was sparked by an ATV.

Overnight Sunday 1,000 people were evacuated from a music festival in the area, on private property, under an order from the Tulameen Fire Department.

There are no other evacuation alerts or orders at this time.

Read More: Princeton’s iconic brown bridge is nearing the end of its life

Read More: B.C.’s low-income renters thought they’d get free AC units, but face hurdles

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Princeton

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Music festival evacuated due to wildfire, more B.C. properties on alert
Next story
Telus service down again around Eagle Bluff Wildfire area in Osoyoos

Just Posted

Carr's Landing Art Tour wraps up 19th season. (District of Lake Country)
Touring art in Carr’s Landing

BC Wildfire Service map
Locals help battle new Westside wildfire near Vernon

Three wildfires were sparked by lightning east of Lake Country on Monday, Aug. 7. (BC Wildfire Services)
3 lightning-caused wildfires sparked east of Lake Country

Teams celebrate during play at the T2 AAA U11 baseball provincial championship hosted in Vernon. (Kristal Burgess Photography)
Vernon provincial baseball tournament crowns champion