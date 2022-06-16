Rain closes Vernon fields, again

Grass parks and ball diamonds could be damaged by use

Due to the current weather conditions, city-owned grass sports fields (including baseball diamonds) are closed temporarily, effective immediately.

The closure includes all sports play and public activities at the following parks: DND, Grahame, Lakeview, Marshall Fields, Polson and MacDonald.

“Due to prolonged rain over the last few days and this morning, the ground has become saturated and use of these spaces could cause damage to the turf,” the city said.

Recreation Services will be contacting user groups directly to notify them of the temporary closure. All sports fields and baseball diamonds are expected to reopen for use on Friday morning (June 17).

“The city appreciates everyone’s understanding and thanks the public for staying off the playing fields today.”

This is the second time in less than a week the fields have been closed due to the heavy rainfall.

Outdoors and RecreationSevere weatherVernon