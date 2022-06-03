Keith Thorpe/Peninsula Daily News Coaches and game officials confer in the outfield of Port Angeles Civic Field in a pouring rain during Wednesday evening's game between the Port Angeles Lefties and the Corvallis Knights. The field was declared unplayable, forcing cancellation of the game in the second inning.

Rain dampens play on Vernon fields

Baseball diamonds, parks and soccer fields closed

Due to wet, unplayable conditions, all Vernon-owned grass sports fields and baseball diamonds are closed today (Friday, June 3).

The closure includes all sports play and public activities at the DND grounds baseball diamonds, Grahame Park, Lakeview Park and Marshall soccer fields and baseball diamonds.

“Heavy rain this morning has made the fields too wet to play and use of these spaces could cause damage to the turf,” the city said.

Environment Canada is forecasting rain to continue in Vernon throughout the day, with thunderstorms to begin this afternoon. There is also a severe thunderstorm watch in effect for the North Okanagan.

Recreation Services will be contacting user groups directly to notify them of the temporary closure.

The fields will be available for use again over the weekend.

“The city appreciates everyone’s understanding and thanks the public for staying off the fields and ball diamonds today.”

READ MORE: City asks Vernon residents to use caution as spring freshet begins

READ MORE: Rain dampens repairs on major Vernon road

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

flood watchOutdoors and RecreationVernon

Previous story
Evacuation alert issued for Sicamous Creek Mobile Home Park
Next story
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Okanagan

Just Posted

A drug warning has been issued in Vernon and Kelowna. (Interior Health image)
Beware of benzos in Vernon, Kelowna drugs

Gas hit the listed price of $2.19.9 at one Vernon service station on 25th Avenue at 43rd Street Thursday, June 2. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
UPDATE: Vernon gas price hits eye-popping $2.19.9

The City of Vernon encourages residents living along its three major creeks to be diligent with regards to protecting property as the spring freshet is underway. Rain and warm temps which will melt the snow at higher levels are in the weekend forecast. (File photo)
UPDATE: Vernon, regional residents urged to prepare for flood potential

Vernon Fire Rescue
Wildfire sparked in Vernon ravine