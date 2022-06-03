Rain dampens play on Vernon fields

Due to wet, unplayable conditions, all Vernon-owned grass sports fields and baseball diamonds are closed today (Friday, June 3).

The closure includes all sports play and public activities at the DND grounds baseball diamonds, Grahame Park, Lakeview Park and Marshall soccer fields and baseball diamonds.

“Heavy rain this morning has made the fields too wet to play and use of these spaces could cause damage to the turf,” the city said.

Environment Canada is forecasting rain to continue in Vernon throughout the day, with thunderstorms to begin this afternoon. There is also a severe thunderstorm watch in effect for the North Okanagan.

Recreation Services will be contacting user groups directly to notify them of the temporary closure.

The fields will be available for use again over the weekend.

“The city appreciates everyone’s understanding and thanks the public for staying off the fields and ball diamonds today.”

flood watchOutdoors and RecreationVernon