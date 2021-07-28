Rain forecasted for the Okanagan Valley this weekend

The much-needed rain comes with a caveat in the form of lightning and wind

The Okanagan Valley may finally get some much-needed rain this weekend, as wildfires continue to burn across the region.

But with that rain comes thunderstorms and wind, which could spark even more fires.

This Sunday (Aug. 1), Environment Canda expects thunder, lightning, winds and rain to come down on the Okanagan Valley.

The higher parts of the Interior including the Similkameen area will most likely experience precipitation on Saturday, but the valley has a 30 per cent chance of showers on Sunday, with a return to the usual high temperatures on Monday.

“We would prefer heavier showers but we are past the time of year for that,” says Doug Lundquist of Environment Canada, adding Kelowna has not seen more than one millimetre of rainfall on Aug. 1 since 2008 and the rain we may get could cause more harm than good.

“It’s six of one, half dozen of the other,” said Lundquist when speaking on whether the storm will help or hinder fire efforts.

He said the lightning is liable to cause more fires, while the wind may spread the ones firemen are already fighting.

As for the air quality, Environment Canada expects a temporary improvement, but that’ll ultimately depend on the wind patterns.

