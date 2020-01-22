Rain in the forecast for Vernon over the next few days

According to Environment Canada, there is a 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers today

You might want to keep your umbrella handy over the next few days as a warm front with precipitation moves into the region starting today.

According to Environment Canada, there is a 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers this morning followed by a mix of sun and cloud.

via GIPHY

The temperature is expected to hit a high of two degrees Celsius this afternoon before dropping below zero this evening. Two centimetres of snow is expected to fall overnight.

The rain showers are expected to return on Thursday and fluctuate between rain and snow until Sunday as the temperature hovers around zero for the next few days and into the weekend.

