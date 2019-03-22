Rain may be on its way for the Okanagan Valley

A mix of sun and cloud, with periods of rain in the forecast

Rainy weather may be on its way for the Okanagan region this weekend.

For the Okanagan: Expect a mix of sun and clouds Friday, but it might not last long. According to Environment Canada, rain is in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday.

In the Shuswap: The rainy periods with a mix of sun and cloud are expected in the region.

For the Similkameen: The rain is expected to continue with periods of sun.

Here is your full weekend weather update:

