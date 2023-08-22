Rain, rain, please stay: Precipitation in the forecast for the Okanagan

Joanne Zebroff captured this image of the Kelowna wildfire in Clifton/McKinley on Aug. 18, 2023. (Facebook)

Some relief could be on the way for the wildfires across the Okanagan.

A special air quality statement from Environment Canada remains in effect for the entire the Okanagan despite seeing much-improved air quality overnight and into Tuesday morning.

According to the website IQAir, Kelowna’s air quality index remains unhealthy at 172 Tuesday morning. Despite being unhealthy, it’s a vast improvement from sitting at a hazardous score of 289 on Monday.

Penticton currently sits at an air quality index of 203 (sixth worst in the province) while Summerland is at 219 (fifth) and Kamloops is at 260 (fourth).

Throughout the Okanagan on Aug. 22, it’s mostly cloudy with widespread smoke. In the morning, there is a 30 per cent of rain and that increased to a 70 per cent chance in the afternoon.

There is also a risk of thunderstorms but there is not a thunderstorm warning in effect. Winds could reach 20 km/h. For the majority of the Okanagan, it is expected to reach 22 C.

The rain is expected to bounce around from 30 to 70 per cent throughout both Tuesday and Wednesday. Precipitation is expected to help the all the wildfires throughout the Okanagan.

