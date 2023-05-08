Shauna Hinch spotted this balloon landing near Bernard on Monday.

Shauna Hinch spotted this balloon landing near Bernard on Monday.

Rainbow hot air balloon makes surprise touch down in Kelowna

The balloon touched down at approximately 8:30 a.m. near downtown Kelowna

Downtown Kelowna residents woke up to a magical sight Monday morning as a rainbow coloured hot air balloon landed near the intersection of Bernard Avenue and Burtch Road at approximately 8:30 a.m.

After a prior surprise landing, Okanagan Ballooning told Capital News that crews checked the upper air patterns before flights but the winds can inevitably change.

Balloon conductors are not able to steer and to an extent, are at the whim of the winds.

This is not the first time a hot air balloon has landed in an unexpected location in Kelowna. Residents have seen touchdowns at the Orchard park mall, in cul-du-sacs and in school yards over the years.

READ MORE: Kelowna residents recount stories of hot air balloon landing shenanigans

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaSummer

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Alberta declares state of emergency due to fires, more than 24,000 out of homes
Next story
Rising creek levels cause concern for train tracks in Vernon

Just Posted

Vernon United Tolko’s U12 boys teams (pictured playing each other earlier this season) in action back in 2019. (Morning Star - file photo)
Weekend success for Vernon junior soccer teams

Alexandra Thompson from Northern Taekwondo Academy in Sun Peaks (red) battles with Erica Jacobson from North Wake Martial Arts out of Prince Albert, Saskatchewan on Sunday, May 7 action from Vernon’s Kal Tire Place (Bowen Assman- Morning Star photo).
PHOTOS: Taekwondo athletes wrangle at Vernon’s Kal Tire Place

The City of Vernon hosts an open house Tuesday, May 9, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Schubert Centre to discuss with residents how the city can be more age- and dementia friendly. (File photo)
Residents invited to Vernon age-, dementia-friendly open house

Even if a bird needs to cool off, they’ll have to find another water source in Spallumcheen because with township water supply systems now on Stage 2 water restrictions, as of Monday, May 8, you can’t use a sprinkler to water your lawn or the birds. (File photo)
Water restrictions, changes on tap for North Okanagan communities

Pop-up banner image