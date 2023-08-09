Little change was seen between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 8 and 9, at the site of the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire in the Shuswap. (BC Wildfire Service image)

Rainfall helps hold growth of Lower East Adams Lake wildfire in the Shuswap

Wildfire service to conduct planned ignitions on fire’s south flank

There’s been little change to the state of the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire.

As Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 9, the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) reported conditions of the Shuswap blaze had not shifted significantly in the past 48 hours.

However, the BCWS did provide an update on the size of the fire, which has grown from 4,823 hectares to 6,505 hectares. The last size estimate was done prior to the fire’s expansion Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 2.

Sharing information provided by the BCWS, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) said in an Aug. 9 fire update that rainfall and cooler temperatures in the region helped to reduce fire behaviour. However, it wasn’t enough to have a significant impact on fire fuel conditions in the deeper, dry layers. The CSRD noted “fires also burn in tree root systems underground.”

The CSRD said heavy equipment continues guard construction on the fire’s south flank, to reduce fire movement towards North Shuswap communities.

Read more: Province funds wildfire evacuation route planning in Shuswap

Read more: Fire guard being constructed for Shuswap communities south of Adams Lake blaze

“A BC Wildfire unit crew is preparing to conduct planned ignitions on the south flank following the equipment line,” said the CSRD, adding the BCWS and BC Hydro continue to work on plans to restore power to the evacuated areas.

All evacuation orders and alerts issued for the Lower East Adams Lake and East Bush Creek wildfires remain in place and are being evaluated daily.

The CSRD’s Emergency Support Services reception centre is currently operating from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the CSRD office at 555 Harbourfront Drive NE in Salmon Arm.

