Rainy weather could save Kelowna water customers some money

The City of Kelowna offers $35 rebate for people who buy a rain sensor

Kelowna water utility is offering a $35 rebate to its customers in exchange for a new rain sensor.

Heavy rainfalls means large amounts of natural precipitation and extra money in customers pockets if they buy a new sensor that measures rainfall in private residences.

“A 25-mm rainfall event for instance, delivers over 16 cubic meters (16,300 litres / 4,300 gallons) of water to a 400-square-metre yard. If your irrigation system turns off when that rainfall occurs, you save money and keep the water in the pipes for other uses,” a news release from the City of Kelowna said.

The program specifics are:

Applicants will need to provide a recent copy of their City of Kelowna utility water bill

Only one $35 rebate per property

Proof of purchase will be required, including make and model of the unit.

Applicants must provide make and model of controller to ensure compatibility

Must have been/be purchased between May 15 and Aug. 9, 2019 to be eligible for the rebate

Rebate application must be received by Aug. 31, 2019

The rebate program is part of the ongoing outdoor water use support delivered through Kelowna Water Smart.

Here is the Irrigation Controller Rebate Application Form and for more information about the program visit kelowna.ca/watersmart.

