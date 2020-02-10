Curtis Sagmoen can be seen leaving the courthouse in Vernon following Day 2 of his trial on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

WATCH: Rally underway ahead of Curtis Sagmoen assault trial

Trial for 2017 assault charges to begin today

A rally is set to take place on the steps of the courthouse this morning in Vernon, as a high-profile North Okanagan man prepares to face trial for a more than two-year-old assault charge.

“Only this time it’s different,” the event post reads on social media. “Sagmoen will be appearing as a free man on this day.”

Curtis Sagmoen faces two charges of assault that allegedly took place near Falkland in August 2017.

In December, Sagmoen, 38, was found guilty of threatening a sex-trade worker with a firearm in August 2017, but he was released on time served. He was also ordered 36 months of probation with strict conditions.

Conditions of Sagmoen’s probation order include no contact with sex trade workers, or the complainant and he has been banned from websites advertising or soliciting escort services.

Sagmoen’s family property became the subject of an extensive search in the fall of 2017 and the remains of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux were discovered.

Throughout the trial, protesters made their voices heard on the steps of the Vernon Law Courts, bearing signs and chanting slogans in remembrance of Genereaux, and calling for justice for all missing and murdered Indigenous women.

Chants of “gone, but not forgotten,” “our sisters deserve justice,” and “all women’s lives are sacred,” rang out from the stairs outside the Vernon courthouse.

No charges have been laid in connection with Genereaux’s death.

READ MORE: Curtis Sagmoen found guilty, to be released for time served

READ MORE: Vernon crew members battle elements in rescue of injured snow biker

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Country music star Brett Kissel announced as Memorial Cup concert headliner
Next story
Limited visibility, fog on Vernon highways

Just Posted

Limited visibility, fog on Vernon highways

Motorists urged to use headlights, drive to conditions

WATCH: Rally underway ahead of Curtis Sagmoen assault trial

Trial for 2017 assault charges to begin today

Vernon crew members battle elements in rescue of injured snow biker

Vernon Search and Rescue was tasked with rescue mission Friday night

Coldstream grad guides Canada hoops to Olympics

Nayo Raincock-Ekunwe and Team Canada went 3-0 at women’s qualifier in Belgium

Vernon Vipers look to snap Smokies skid

Trail pays visit to Kal Tire Place Sunday having won last four meetings between two teams

VIDEO: A look at how Canadian workplaces can prepare for a coronavirus outbreak

Health officials in Canada have repeatedly stressed that the risk to public health remains low

RCMP find missing man in Merritt plane wreck

The man’s current condition is unknown

Country music star Brett Kissel announced as Memorial Cup concert headliner

The multi-JUNO award winner will perform on Saturday, May. 30. at Kelowna’s Waterfront Park

UPDATE: 33 pipeline protesters arrested while blocking Vancouver ports

The protesters are acting in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs

Horgan says NDP to highlight ‘what we’ve done, where we’re going’ this month

Politicians return to B.C.’s legislature Tuesday for the speech from the throne

Canada ready to offer more help to China amid coronavirus outbreak, Trudeau says

Most cases of the new coronavirus are mild, but the respiratory illness can be deadly in some people

Princess Cruises confirms new Canadian coronavirus case aboard Diamond Princess

Seven cases of the virus have also been diagnosed in Canada, four in British Columbia and three in Ontario

Morning Start: 26 years ago today, Mike Tyson was sentenced to 10 years in prison

Your morning start for Monday, Feb. 10

Pipeline protesters served with injunction for blocking Vancouver ports

Coastal GasLink protesters ordered to stop blockading access points in Vancouver and Delta

Most Read