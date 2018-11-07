Meagan Louis, a rally organizer, spreads a flag reading ‘no more stolen sisters,’ on the Vernon Law Courts steps Monday, Oct. 22. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

Rally planned as Sagmoen awaits date for bail decision

A rally in support of missing and murdered women will take place at Vernon Law Courts at 4 p.m.

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen may not be in court himself today, but as his file is before the judicial case manager, a rally is set to form on the Vernon Law Courts steps.

The rally, which is set for 4 p.m. Nov. 7, seeks justice for Traci Genereaux, an 18-year-old Vernon woman whose remains were found on a North Okanagan-Shuswap farm in October 2017. No charges have been laid in connection with her death.

Related: One year later – No updates in death of Vernon teen found on farm

“Traci will not be celebrating any holiday,” said Jody Leon, rally organizer. “The participants and family of Genereaux will walk to RCMP to call for justice for Traci.”

Leon, a missing and murdered indigenous women advocate, said the gathering is in support of all missing North Okanagan women including Caitlin Potts, Deanna Wertz, Nicole Bell and Ashley Simpson, whose identification was discovered last month in northern B.C. in the tank of a sewage vacuum truck.

A rally has taken place for all Vernon appearances of Sagmoen, who is before the courts on unrelated matters.

Related: Sagmoen awaits bail decision

Sagmoen’s file is before the judicial case manager Nov. 7 to fix a date for Judge Jeremy Guild to give his decision on whether or not bail will be granted on the five counts — including disguising his face with intent to commit an offence; intentionally discharging a firearm while reckless; careless use or storage of a firearm, uttering threats and possession of a controlled substance — on which he was committed to stand trial in October.

Other charges against Sagmoen, which were split into three separate matters at a bail hearing in February 2018 before Provincial Court Judge Mark Takahashi, are also before the Vernon Law Courts. Sagmoen will appear Dec. 10 for a preliminary inquiry into the second matter with charges of assault and assault causing bodily harm, and for trial on a mischief charge Dec. 13. Judge Takahashi granted bail for those two cases but denied bail on the matter before the judicial case manager Nov. 7.

Related: Who is Curtis Sagmoen?

Should bail be granted on this matter, Sagmoen will remain in custody in relation to charges stemming from an incident in Maple Ridge which is currently before the Port Coquitlam courts.

