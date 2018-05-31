Rallying funds for husband of pregnant teacher killed in crash

A GoFundMe has been started for the husband of a pregnant teacher who was killed in a car accident last week.

Tayah Lloyd, 31, was a teacher at Anne McClymont Elementary. She died Saturday on Highway 1 near Hope when, according to police, an eastbound vehicle crossed into the westbound lane, colliding head-on with the car she was in.

“Justin and Tayah Lloyd were newlyweds, having only been married in December of 2017 and were excitedly expecting their first child. They enjoyed spending quality time together outdoors and you could find them mountain biking, camping, quading and hiking around the Okanagan most weekends,” the GoFundMe said.

According to the GoFundMe, Justin is now recovering at Kelowna General Hospital after being transferred from Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster.

The campaign has raised $1,700 out of its $10,000 goal as of Thursday afternoon. The page was set up by employees at Multi-Power Products Ltd., as Justin works as a fabricator with the company.

Tayah also taught an employee’s daughter, said Scott Graham, production manager with the company.

“It was kind of a group decision… we had announced the news to our staff on Monday and everybody was trying to think what we could do,” he said. Graham spoke with Justin this morning and said he is expected to recover from the injuries.

