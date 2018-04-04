Ranch implementing plan recommendations

O’Keefe Ranch in Spallumcheen will open for new season on Sunday, May 13

O’Keefe Ranch is undertaking some organizational changes.

The historic ranch has retained a consultant to complete a sustainability and implementation plan to identify areas for improvement and ways to build capacity.

Following completion of this plan, the next steps will be the preparation of feasibility studies to investigate new opportunities for the ranch to generate revenue and renew interest in the facility as well as the development of a strategic plan to provide direction for the board and staff. These plans will assist the ranch to realize its the potential as an economic driver in the region.

One of the key recommendations of the plan is to modify the organizational structure to reflect a leadership team style of management.

“This structural change is integral to advancing the goals of the board, to be financially independent of the City of Vernon and to create new opportunities in the future,” said president Max Russman. “It is anticipated this structure will build capacity within the organization, improve communications and will facilitate the growth of the ranch while viable business ventures are realized from the recommendations in the feasibility studies.”

The ranch’s new management model, said Russman, which includes two strong leaders in distinct roles, will create an environment with increased perspective and creativity. Cliff Jamieson has been named operations director, and Caraleen MacLennan is finance director.

“In these important positions, Cliff and Caraleen will guide the ranch through the transition and assist the board to implement the updated policies and procedures,” said Russman.

The ranch celebrated its 150th birthday in 2017.

Over the last couple of years, ranch staff have been working hard to make positive changes including renovations at the Greenhow Museum and updating the displays.

The ranch will open for the 2018 season on Sunday, May 13.

You can experience the ranch on horseback and participate in the expanding selection of events. Please visit okeeferanch.ca for a list of events.



