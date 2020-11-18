Queensway Transit Exchange in downtown Kelowna. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Queensway Transit Exchange in downtown Kelowna. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Rapid transit could be on the horizon for the Central Okanagan

By 2040, the report suggests only certain areas of Kelowna would be dense enough to support rapid transit

Despite being projected to grow to more than 275,000 people by 2040, the Central Okanagan as a whole may still not have enough density to support a high-frequency transit system.

More likely, according to a regional transit plan endorsed by both Kelowna and West Kelowna councils, is the expansion of the current RapidBus network. Among several key recommended projects outlined in the plan is the implementation of dedicated transit lanes from Kelowna’s Harvey Avenue all the way to UBCO, as well as adding an eastbound transit lane on the William R Bennett Bridge.

By 2040, the plan suggests, some of central Kelowna could begin to support light rail transit or bus rapid transit.

However, there is no corridor within the city that will meet the necessary level of urban activity and draw enough ridership to support an LRT system — which is said to be 100 to 200 people-plus-jobs per hectare.

READ MORE: Kelowna council approves annual Bernard Avenue closure

READ MORE: ‘Take the foot off the accelerator’: Pandosy residents ask Kelowna to slow development

Costs to implement LRT would also be prohibitive, with a per-kilometre cost ranging from $46 to $168 million. The existing 30-kilometre Highway 97 RapidBus system costs $46 million ($1.5 million per kilometre), whereas other similar lines can cost around $3 million per kilometre, depending on the level of separation from traffic.

The plan also toys with the idea of the emerging technology of autonomous rapid transit (ART), which it states provides similar benefits to LRT systems without having to install rails. The technology would allow specially-designed buses to operate in platoons, similar to trains.

“There are several potential forms of ART, from rubber tire trains operating on virtual tracks (sensors in the pavement, paint) to self-guided demand-responsive pods collecting people with common destinations. ART solutions can easily be adapted and implemented in dedicated transit lanes as technology evolves.”

The plan, which is the culmination of more than two-and-a-half years of work, has the goal of connecting all municipalities in the Central Okanagan through a cohesive transportation network including trails, transit and roadways.

The plan will next be presented to the Regional District of Central Okanagan, Westbank First Nation, Lake Country and Peachland. After endorsement from all councils, a technical committee will be created to oversee the plan’s implementation in the region.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of Kelowna

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna filmmaker’s short film goes international
Next story
‘I want my son back’: B.C. mother pleads for information on man missing since 2016

Just Posted

Sun-FM in Vernon is changing its format to country music as of 12 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19. The change has cost the station’s three live on-air personalities their jobs.(Google Maps)
Sun sets on Vernon radio station format, personalities

Vernon’s Sun-FM to become country music format Thursday, Nov. 19; three DJs released

Safe paddling corridor considered for Kalamalka Lake next year

Greater Vernon Advisory Committee recommends adding the $100K project to the RDNO’s 2021 budget

George Lezard, 48, was last seen in Vernon Nov. 15, 2020. Police are seeking help in locating the Vernon man and are concerned for his well-being. (RCMP photo)
Police seek help finding missing Vernon man

George Ryan Lezard, 48, was last seen in Vernon on Sunday, Nov. 15.

A river flows through a Canadian Lakeview Estates resident's yard following a watermain break Tuesday, Nov. 17. (Jacqueline Barnett photo)
Water being restored for Vernon neighbourhood

Pipe break leaves Canadian Lakeview Estates residents dry for 24 hours

Vernon bowler Alex Kazimer from Lincoln Lanes qualified for the three-man Team B.C. squad that will compete at the National Youth Challenge, scheduled for March 2021 in Winnipeg, COVID-depending. (Photo contributed)
Vernon bowler qualifies for provincial squad

Alex Kazimer on three-man Team B.C. that will compete at Youth Challenge nationals in Winnipeg

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 9, 2020 (B.C. government)
B.C. COVID-19 infections keep rising, 762 more Wednesday

10 more deaths, three more senior home outbreaks

Terry Teegee has been re-elected B.C. Regional Chief of the Assembly of First Nations. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Terry Teegee re-elected BC Assembly First Nations Regional Chief

Teegee defeats Cheryl Casimer in assembly’s first virtual election

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A man wears a face mask as he walks along a street in Montreal, Sunday, November 15, 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Potential vaccine news brightens dark day marked by rising COVID-19 cases, deaths in Canada

Canada is on track to receive six million doses of vaccine between January and March

(Black Press Media files)
Premier urges B.C. religious leaders to keep celebrations virtual this holiday season

Horgan’s words came the day after B.C. recorded its deadliest day in the COVID-19 pandemic

The 4.1 magnitude earthquake detected on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, is shown in pink. (Earthquakes Canada)
4.1 magnitude earthquake detected near Haida Gwaii

Event happened about 40 kilometres southwest of Village of Queen Charlotte

KF Aerospace Centre for Excellence concept render. (Contributed)
Kelowna council approves plane-shaped aviation museum

The 60,000-square-foot facility will feature two hangars for heritage aircraft displays

(Pxfuel)
46% of Canadians’ daily calories come from ‘ultra-processed’ food: Stats Can

Ultra-processed refers to foods that are ‘mainly formulations of industrial ingredients’

Premier John Horgan and a handful of MLAs attend in person for the first COVID-19 sitting of the B.C. legislature, March 23, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. legislature resumes Dec. 7 to vote on COVID-19 payments

MLAs, cabinet to be sworn in next week, John Horgan says

Most Read