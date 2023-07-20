Fire on Dilworth Mountain was stopped before reaching homes on July 19.(Andrew Kuiack/ Facebook)

Fire on Dilworth Mountain was stopped before reaching homes on July 19.(Andrew Kuiack/ Facebook)

Rapidly growing wildfire extinguished 50ft from Kelowna homes

The wildfire on Dilworth Mountain sparked at approximately 7 p.m. on July 19

A wildfire sparked on Kelowna’s Dilworth Mountain last night, but was quickly extinguished thanks to aggressive action by the fire department.

Smoke was first spotted coming from between the Rail Trail and the Monashee neighbourhood at approximately 7p.m. on July 19.

The small fire grew quickly along the steep grade of Dilworth mountain, burning towards nearby homes.

The first crews on the scene classified the blaze as a rank three intensity, meaning that it was burning “moderately vigorously” along the ground with a clear flame front.

After securing a water supply, fire crews were able to stop the fire approximately 50 ft from several homes.

Scott Clarke, Platoon Captain with the Kelowna Fire Department reports that the spot fire had grown to be 250 ft by 75 ft in size by the time it was extinguished.

There were no injuries and no loss of property.

The Kelowna Fire Department responded with four engines, a bush truck, a command unit, a deputy chief and 18 fire personnel.

The cause of the blaze has not been made public.

The Kelowna Fire Department would like to thank the public for being diligent in reporting fires.

For more information in fires in Kelowna, visit kelowna.ca/fire.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsCity of Kelowna

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Referendum planned in CSRD for Shuswap Watershed Council funding
Next story
Amber Alert issued for 2 Surrey children last seen in Kelowna, B.C.

Just Posted

Brittney Page (left) and Kristin Postill celebrate the end of their sixth annual Stand Up For paddleboard fundraiser. The pair were joined by 14 others in paddling the length of Kal Lake July 8, and the event raised more than $25,000 for North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society. (Contributed)
Paddleboarders shore up funds for North Okanagan youth, families

Zelaney Farms is one of dozens of vendors at the Vernon Farmers’ Market, a twice-weekly staple at Kal Tire Place that is a huge economic boom for the city. (Morning Star - file photo)
Vernon Farmers’ Market brings in people, dollars

Vernon mother Cory Taylor is fighting the city's decision to remove a tribute to her late son at the Pleasant Valley Cemetery, in line with new rules banning all but floral arrangements at the cemetery. (Cory Taylor photo)
Vernon breaks mother’s heart by removing cemetery tribute for son

Former Vernon Sun FM radio general manager Gord Leighton, the driving force behind starting a community radio station in Vernon, died Tuesday, July 18, at the age of 79. (Morning Star - file photo)
Vernon community radio station founder’s voice silenced