A search and rescue helicopter heads toward a deadly avalanche site in a March 14, 2010 photo near Revelstoke, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Rare warning of ‘extreme’ avalanche risk issued as storm hits B.C.

Forty to 100 cm of snow, strong winds, and warming temperatures create a perfect setting, group says

The organization that monitors avalanche risk across much of B.C. has issued an uncommon “extreme” warning for many slopes in the Sea-to-Sky region just north of Vancouver.

Avalanche Canada says staff “rarely see” extreme avalanche danger and the website indicates large avalanches are “almost certain” on alpine and treeline sections of slopes at Whistler and Garibaldi Provincial Park.

Between 40 centimetres and a metre of new snow, coupled with strong wind and warming temperatures, will “cause a natural avalanche cycle,” the website says.

The risk level is rated as high below the treeline, meaning very dangerous avalanche conditions exist and travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended.

Those risks are expected to remain for the Sea-to-Sky mountains through Saturday and Avalanche Canada says high risk ratings were also in effect Friday for several mountain ranges from the northwest coast to the Alberta boundary.

Two 21-year-old Alaska men died Monday when they were hit by an avalanche while snowboarding with a friend in Tatshenshini-Alsek Provincial Park in the far northwestern corner of B.C.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Caution urged as bear spotted in several Vernon neighbourhoods
Next story
Power restored in Shuswap

Just Posted

Vernon’s Anne Cherkowski wins silver with Team Canada at U18 world championships

17-year-old assistant captain finished tournament with 1 goal, 2 assists

Vernon RCMP searching for missing woman

Police asking for public assistance in locating Suzie Clark, last seen in Vernon Dec. 30

Our History in Pictures

A view from above…

Don’t let power loss zap sense of hope for 2020

AT RANDOM: Snowstorm left many in the dark, but also shed some light

Slight dips, modest jumps in 2020 North Okanagan property values

B.C. Assessment projects 4 per cent jump in Vernon property values, 2 per cent dip in Coldstream

VIDEO: ‘Schitt’s Creek’ stars on emotional end to beloved Canadian comedy

CBC comedy about the formerly wealthy Rose family has become an international sensation

Get Outdoors!: snow foundation of temporary ecosystem

An under-the-snow oasis is home to all kinds of creatures and plants

Cellphone app helps B.C. police save teen unconscious in bog

The youth was found suffering from hypothermia in Delta’s Burns Bog on New Year’s Day

Snow Report: Big week sees over 80 cm of snow for Big White

Big White has seen 82 cm of snow this week and there’s more in the forecast for the weekend

Plane with mechanical issue lands safely at Kelowna International Airport

There was no disruption to scheduled flight service at the airport

More than 150 Shuswap residents without power since Dec. 31

A total of about 800 people in the region are currently affected by outages

B.C. lowers limit to claim $570 home tax grant

A decline in housing prices has prompted the government to lower the threshold to qualify

Power restored in Shuswap

Shuswap Emergency Program will act as fast as possible if warming centres are needed in other areas

Rare warning of ‘extreme’ avalanche risk issued as storm hits B.C.

Forty to 100 cm of snow, strong winds, and warming temperatures create a perfect setting, group says

Most Read