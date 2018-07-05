A new white raven has been spotted near Coombs. — Mike Yip photo

Rare white raven seen on Vancouver Island

The bird was photographed near a family farm in Coombs

  • Jul. 5, 2018 12:10 p.m.
  • News

Mike Yip – Special to Black Press

A few years ago I dubbed the Qualicum region of Vancouver Island as the “White Raven Capital” based on about 20 continuous years of rare white ravens being produced by a pair of black common ravens.

It was an extremely unusual phenomenon seldom seen in the whole world, requiring both parents to possess recessive gene alleles.

The white ravens attracted worldwide interest, but the string ended around 2013 possibly because the parents were beyond their breeding age.

Amazingly, five years later, a newly fledged white raven has been produced by a new pair of common ravens on the Kroot family farm in Coombs.

The bird has been seen at various locations along Winchester Road, but it has been returning regularly to the Kroot farm.

Based on the scientific definition the bird is leucistic and not an albino because it has blue eyes.

— Mike Yip is a nature photographer and the author of Vancouver Island Birds and Vancouver Island Butterflies.

 

Mike Yip Photo A new White Raven has been spotted near Coombs.

Previous story
VIDEO: Truck stalls on hill, rolls into Vernon house
Next story
UPDATE: Teenager dead after being struck by passenger train in South Surrey

Just Posted

New school bus fees drive safety concerns in BX

Friday is the last day to register your kids as ‘courtesy’ riders in the Vernon School District

Vernon council endorses Kids Ride Free program

Adult with pass, ticket can bring up to four kids under 12 onto transit bus for free on select days

Vernon Public Art Gallery ready for annual art auction fundraiser

Tickets now available for Midsummer’s Eve of the Arts July

City of Vernon hands over remaining O’Keefe Ranch funds

Ranch requested portion of remaining budget money; city voted to turn it all over

Vehicle safety agency investigating Vernon truck crash

Driver from Burnaby loses control and truck rolls into home

Phillips delivers for Gray Monk

North Okanagan Women’s Soccer Association roundup

White raven attracts attention on Vancouver Island

Rare bird seen near family farm in Coombs

Okanagan hosts 4H clubs from across B.C.

Stock Show this weekend in Armstrong

Eighty-two-year-old still gets a kick from felling trees

Shuswap man has been running a chain saw for 65 years with no plans to stop

Renowned Belgian author, journalist, shares her stories in Vernon

Everyone has at least one good story buried within them.

UPDATE: Teenager dead after being struck by passenger train in South Surrey

It happened shortly after 10 p.m. in Crescent Beach

Coen brothers cult classic comes to Vernon Towne Cinema

The Big Lebowski screens July 9

Chai, Steinke shooting for top-20

B.C. Junior Boys Golf Championships in Kamloops

Fundraiser started for victims of Okanagan house fire

A couple has been airlifted to Vancouver after sustaining injuries in a West Kelowna fire

Most Read