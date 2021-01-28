Kalamalka Secondary School is among several North Okanagan schools that have reported cases of COVID-19 in the past week, as of Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (Kalamalka Secondary photo)

Rash of new COVID-19 cases reported at North Okanagan schools

Schools in Vernon, Armstrong, Coldstream and Lumby have reported exposures over the past week

A number of new COVID-19 exposures have been announced by schools in the North Okanagan over the past week.

On Wednesday Vernon’s École Harwood Elementary School sent a notice to families informing that a member of the school community has tested positive for COVID-19.

“The individual was present at school January 20-22, 2021. They did not have symptoms at that time; they became sick on the weekend and sought testing immediately,” the letter states.

Coldstream’s Kalamalka Secondary has reported two exposures this week, on Jan. 24 and 26; a letter sent to families Tuesday states a Grade 12 student tested positive and is self-isolating at home. Interior Health lists the potential exposure dates as Jan. 19 and 20.

Vernon’s St. James School reported three cases of COVID-19 between Jan. 21 and 25. Interior Health lists the current exposure dates as Jan. 15, 18, 19 and 20.

On Sunday (Jan. 24), W.L. Seaton Secondary announced its fourth case of the virus to date, with exposure dates listed as Jan. 20.

Two members of Clarence Fulton Secondary also tested positive between Jan. 21 and 23, with Interior Health confirming potential exposure dates as Jan. 14, 15, 18, 19 and 20.

In Armstrong, Pleasant Valley Secondary reported its second exposure since Jan. 21, in a letter to parents on Tuesday.

“The individual was in our school on Jan. 18. They are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams,” the letter states.

In Lumby, Charles Bloom Secondary School issued a letter on Wednesday to report a COVID-19 case. Interior Health has confirmed the exposure dates as Jan. 18-22.

READ MORE: Health authority appeals to Whistler residents as COVID-19 cases surge

READ MORE: Potential COVID-19 exposure at Penticton Indian Band

