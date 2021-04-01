First responders on the scene of human remains that were found on March 30 under the bridge over the River Channel near Skaha Beach. (Penticton Western News)

First responders on the scene of human remains that were found on March 30 under the bridge over the River Channel near Skaha Beach. (Penticton Western News)

RCMP and Coroners investigating after body found under South Okanagan bridge

A jogger spotted the remains around 3:15 p.m. on March 30

The Penticton RCMP and B.C. Coroners Service are conducting separate investigations into a body that was found on March 30 in Penticton.

The remains were discovered under the causeway bridge at the intersection of the Channel Parkway and Skaha Lake Road near Skaha Beach by a person jogging in the area at around 3:15 p.m.

The remains belong to an adult, and the RCMP are currently working to identify the deceased.

Unless the RCMP feel that it is necessary to advance their investigation, the deceased will not be publicly identified, said RCMP Sgt. Jason Bayda.

The B.C. Coroners Service is conducting their own parallel investigation into the death and is in the early stages and unable to provide additional details.

