The RCMP and Interior Health are working together to improve response to mental health and substance abuse-related calls. (Black Press file photo)

The RCMP and Interior Health are working together to improve response to mental health and substance abuse-related calls. (Black Press file photo)

RCMP and Interior Health working on mental health response

Groups have met to discuss better handling of mental health and substance abuse-related calls

The RCMP leadership in Southeastern B.C. has been meeting with the Interior Health Authority to improve the response to mental-health related calls to police.

Last fall, senior managers from the RCMP Southeast District met with officials from the health authority and discussions have continued since. According to the RCMP, a working group has been formed to identify issues and challenges related to police interactions with people experiencing mental health or substance abuse crises in the Southern Interior. The groups agreed to create a standardized crisis response and a consistent service model for the communities they serve.

Read More: Police in Penticton need help responding to mental health crises: RCMP Constable

Read More: RCMP brass addresses concerns over recent actions of police in the Southeast District

“My team is fully committed to working with Interior Health on finding solutions together,” said Chief Superintendent Brad Haugli, the RCMP Southeast District Commander.’

“I am encouraged by the fact that the working group will develop a roadmap to guide us on expanding our support and services to our communities, and to those in crisis. This is a priority for all of us.”

According to an RCMP statement, the development of the shared response is in its early stages.

“Interior Health welcomes the opportunity to work closely with our RCMP colleagues to support people in crisis,” said Roger Parsonage, interim vice president, Interior Health.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Salmon Arm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sicamous RCMP believe woman killed by hit and run
Next story
Police hunt for arsonist who lit sleeping homeless woman’s blanket on fire in Vancouver

Just Posted

Vernon residents will be able to bring propane fire pits down to Polson Park, possibly as early as Jan. 26, until April 5, 2020, to enjoy with their family bubble. Similiar to those provided for residents at Predator Ridge. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Vernon fired up for propane pits in park

Residents could be able to bring their own fires down to Polson Park from Jan. 25-April 5

An outdoor skating rink was recently constructed at Predator Ridge and now the City of Vernon is looking into what it would cost to build something similar at Polson Park. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Polson skating rink proposal sharpened

City of Vernon investigating costs of constructing rink amid plans for a new $90 million rec centre

The City of Vernon is sending a letter to the provincial government to request that church be deemed an essential service amid the pandemic. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star file)
Make church an essential service: Vernon council

With mental health crises on the rise, politician says places of worship need to reopen to support those struggling

Vernon curler Jim Cotter will have a chance to win an elusive first Tim Hortons Brier Canadian Men’s title after Curl BC cancelled the 2021 provincial men’s championships and declared the Cotter rink, the 2020 B.C. champs, the team that will represent the province at the Brier in Calgary March 6-14. Joining Cotter, who plays third but throws final stones, for a 10th crack at the Brier tankard are lead Rick Sawatsky of Vernon and skip Steve Laycock of Saskatoon, as well as second Andrew Nerpin of Kelowna, who will be going to the Brier for a third time. (Black Press file photo)
Vernon curlers returning to Brier

Jim Cotter and Rick Sawatsky, and teammates Steve Laycock and Andrew Nerpin, named B.C. reps

Traffic on Anderson Way will be impacted by work for a few hours the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 12. (City of Vernon)
Anderson Way traffic change impacts Vernon motorists

Work in the area will close westbound lane for a few hours the morning of Jan. 12

A worker is seen cleaning surfaces inside Little Mountain Place, a long term care home where 41 residents have died since a COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the facility in November, in Vancouver, on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID death toll in B.C. tops 1,000 as 1,475 new cases recorded over the weekend

B.C. has administered nearly 60,000 vaccines as of Sunday night

Former Vancouver Giants forward Evander Kane is seen here in Game 7 of the second round of the 2009 WHL playoffs against the Spokane Chiefs (Sam Chan under Wikipedia Commons licence)
NHL player with B.C. ties, Evander Kane, files for bankruptcy claiming $27M in debt

Sharks left winger lists liabilities of close to $30 million in court filing

Anti-Racist Coalition Vancouver started a petition calling on B.C.’s education officials to make Black Shirt Day official. The inaugural event in solidarity with Black and racialized Canadians takes place on Friday, Jan. 15. (Screenshot/Change.org)
Petition calling for official anti-racism Black Shirt Day gaining traction in B.C.

Anti-Racism Coalition Vancouver advocates for a day of solidarity for Black and racialized Canadians

(Phil McLachlan - Kelowna Capital News)
False tsunami warning in South Okanagan caused by corrupted file

No, the South Okanagan isn’t being swept away by a tsunami

Police released surveillance footage of a man setting fire to a homeless woman’s blankets while she slept on a downtown sidewalk on Hamilton Street, near the Queen Elizabeth Theatre, around 4 a.m. on Dec. 13, 2020. (Vancouver police handout)
Police hunt for arsonist who lit sleeping homeless woman’s blanket on fire in Vancouver

Police are looking for both the suspect and victim, urging anyone with information to come forward

(Contributed - FWSY)
Kelowna restaurant owner speaks out after customers dispute COVID-19 guidelines

Customer at FWSY! in Kelowna caused stir after mask, contact tracing guidelines enforced

Saanich police stopped a driver going more than 60 km/h over the posted speed limit on the Pat Bay Highway on Jan. 11. (Saanich Police Traffic Safety Unit/Twitter)
But officer, I thought I was only doing 45 km/h over the limit

Driver caught going 144 km/h on Greater Victoria-area highway slapped with hefty fines

This picture was taken on Dec. 21, 2020 at the Britton Creek rest stop by DriveBC camera. That day saw the Coquihalla close for several hours after multiple vehicle and semi truck incidents.
Special weather statement in effect for all highway passes

Coquihalla and Connector could see up to 25 cm of snow on Wednesday

The Savic family suffered serious injuries following a Dec. 27 crash on Highway 1 in Coquitlam. A GoFundMe campaign raised nearly $118,000 for the Savics to aid their long road to recovery. (Screenshot/YouTube)
Funds top $117K for family of children seriously injured in Coquitlam crash

The Savic family suffered serious injuries following a Dec. 27 crash

Most Read