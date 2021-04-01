RCMP appeals to public for more information regarding West Kelowna homicide

Police looking to speak to the occupants of vehicle that stopped in intersection near crime scene

Police have cordoned off an area outside a West Kelowna strip mall near Highway 97 and Elk Road on Sunday, March 21. (Dave Ogilvie photo)

Central Okanagan Mounties are making another plea to the public for information on a targeted shooting that killed one man in West Kelowna.

Police revealed the man shot near the intersection of Highway 97 and Elk road early in the morning on March 21 is 35 years old and an autopsy confirms he died of gunshot wounds.

“Investigators believe a vehicle headed towards West Kelowna stopped in this intersection for a brief time,” RCMP stated in a press release. “Investigators are seeking to speak to the occupants of that vehicle which is described as a dark coloured vehicle, potentially a smaller style SUV.”

The victim’s identity is not being released. The RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit is continuing their investigation surrounding the circumstances of the shooting and is asking that witnesses come forward or provide any dashcam footage of that area between 3:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. that Sunday morning.

Anyone with this information is asked to contact the RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit tip-line at 1-877-987-8477.

READ MORE: UPDATE: One man dead after ‘targeted shooting’ near Highway 97 in West Kelowna

@aaron_hemens

aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP