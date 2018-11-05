RCMP Appreciation Day petition available at Vernon Vipers game

If you haven’t signed petition, you can do so at B.C. Hockey League game Wednesday at Kal Tire Place

The Vernon-based petition to create RCMP Appreciation Day in B.C. every Feb. 1 makes an appearance at a B.C Hockey League game this week.

The petition can be signed at the Vernon Vipers home game Wednesday against the Penticton Vees at Kal Tire Place. Game starts at 7 p.m.

The organizing committee would like to acknowledge a date to honour and recognize the men and women of the RCMP on Feb. 1 of each year.

It was on Feb. 1, 1920, that Canada’s newly formed national police force was named the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

The Parliament of Canada voted in 1919 to merge the Dominion Police of Canada — formed in 1868, one year after Confederation — in the east with the North West Mounted Police — founded in 1873 — to create a national police force.

The Province of Manitoba is the only province or territory in the country to acknowledge and RCMP Day, which they do on Feb. 1 and have been doing since 2016.

The petition in Vernon can also be found at both Canada Safeway locations, downtown and Vernon Square Mall, Cloverdale Paint, Sun Dial Lighting, Vernon Toyota, Vernon Dodge Jeep, Bannister GM, Vernon Nissan and The Vernon Morning Star.

If people have any questions at all for other locations around town they can email rcmpappreciationday@gmail.com for more information.


