Members of the We, the Secwépemc Unity Camp to Stop the Trans Mountain Pipeline took their message to Trans Mountain's worksite off Mission Flats Road on Oct. 15, 2020. - Facebook

RCMP arrest at least one person at Trans Mountain worksite in Kamloops

Protesters walked across Canadian Pacific Railway tracks and onto the Trans Mountain site

  • Oct. 15, 2020 4:06 p.m.
  • News

-Kamloops This Week –

At least one person has been arrested at the Trans Mountain construction site on Mission Flats in Kamloops.

Members of the We, the Secwépemc Unity Camp to Stop the Trans Mountain Pipeline walked across Canadian Pacific Railway tracks on Thursday (Oct. 15) and onto the Trans Mountain site. There, at least one protester, a woman, sat on an excavator and called for others opposed to the pipeline expansion project to help stop the work being done.

When Trans Mountain employees told protesters they were violating a B.C. Supreme Court injunction prohibiting the obstruction of access to Trans Mountain’s worksites and that they must leave, a protester responded by saying they would stay.

Kamloops Mounties were called and, at about 2:30 p.m., the arrest — which was aired live on Facebook — took place. One of the protesters at the scene told KTW five people had been arrested, but police at the site would not confirm how many people had been taken into custody.

The arrest video is one in a series of Facebook Live videos posted to the page “We, the Secwépemc: Virtual Unity Camp.”

Protesters can be seen walking up from the beach and into the entrance of the worksite from Mission Flats Road. They can be seen and heard chanting and drumming: “No more pipelines on stolen native land” and “We will fight until we win.”

About 15 protesters can be seen at the scene in one video. At one point, an eviction notice is taped to the fence.

In the videos, protesters cite safety concerns for the river and salmon populations within it. They also argued the pipeline expansion work is being done on unceded Secwépemc territory.

The site where the protests are occurring is where Trans Mountain workers are in the process of drilling under the Thompson River in preparation of dragging the pipeline below the riverbed, from near Kamloops Airport to the Mission Flats area.

READ MORE: Permanent protest camp established near Trans Mountain work site in Kamloops

The camp was established on Oct. 3 on a beach just west of the Domtar pulp mill, off Mission Flats Road.

The protest camp followed previous public acts opposing the project.

In August on Mission Flats, a Secwépemc man held a vision quest and fast. In early September, a Secwépemc woman affiliated with the encampment protest chained herself to a Trans Mountain worksite near Kamloops Airport. She was charged, released and had to attend court in Vancouver.

On Sept. 30, RCMP arrested a Merritt woman who refused to leave a Trans Mountain worksite near Hope after parking her vehicle in a manner that prevented workers from conducting operations. She was released at the scene, with charges pending.

There are 28 kilometres of pipeline work in Kamloops. The twinned pipeline route through Kamloops will run along the edge of the Lac du Bois Grasslands above Westsyde and Batchelor Heights before crossing Ord Road and Tranquille Road near Kamloops Airport, then crossing under the Thompson River.

Kamloops is part of Trans Mountain’s Interior construction area that begins at Black Pines and runs to the Coquihalla Summit, which includes approximately 185 kilometres of 36-inch pipeline, 18 valve assembly installations and three pump stations. The pipeline begins in Edmonton and ends in Burnaby.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government purchased the pipeline and related infrastructure from Kinder Morgan for $4.5 billion in 2018.

READ MORE: RCMP investigate homicide in Merritt

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

#TransMtn

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
3 million pounds of flash frozen, delicious prawns sitting in B.C. cold storage
Next story
Two additional COVID-19 cases in Interior Health region overnight

Just Posted

FedEX on Airport Way in Kelowna. Google
COVID-19 outbreak at Kelowna airport FedEx depot

Three staff members tested positive for COVID-19

Miska Haven Bed & Breakfast, located east of Enderby along the Shuswap River, has kept busy with guests from closer to home in 2020. (Contributed)
‘Staycation’ spike keeps North Okanagan bed and breakfasts bustling

Owners say locals have been filling the void left by fewer travellers from afar during the pandemic

Vernon-based Ron Harper Wealth Management Group (top left) presented a cheque to Kalamalka Starfish Society president Krista Blankley (top right) that will cover the cost of fruit for each child's backpack through 2022. (Photo submitted)
Vernon backpack program gets financial boost

Kalamalka Starfish Society receives donation from Ron Harper Wealth Management Group for fruit

Thompson Okanagan Lakers foward Jessica Engelbrecht waits intently for the linesman to drop the puck in a defensive zone faceoff in front of goalie Cheree Peters. Engelbrecht, Peters, and the Lakers swept a three-game Female U18 AAA hockey series in Vernon from the visiting Vancouver Island Seals. (Jen Petty photo)
Vernon-based Thompson Lakers sweep hockey series from Seals

U18 AAA female squad takes three games from visiting Vancouver Island team

Loud noises were reported ahead of a blackout in Enderby Oct. 15, 2020. The sounds reported were likely linked to a piece of equipment after a failure. (BC Hydro file photo)
Enderby ‘explosions’ linked to hydro equipment

Loud noises heard in Enderby last night before blackout likely due to recloser

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates COVID-19 cases in B.C., Aug. 27, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. sees 1st case of child with rare inflammatory syndrome linked to COVID-19

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome, or MIS-C, shows similarities to Kawasaki disease

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

John Brittain has pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder in relation to the deaths of Darlene Knippelberg, Rudi Winter and Susan and Barry Wonch. (File)
Penticton mass-murderer to spend life in prison, 25 years before parole

John Brittain murdered four people in a mid-day rampage in 2019; will likely spend rest of life behind bars

Members of the We, the Secwépemc Unity Camp to Stop the Trans Mountain Pipeline took their message to Trans Mountain's worksite off Mission Flats Road on Oct. 15, 2020. - Facebook
RCMP arrest at least one person at Trans Mountain worksite in Kamloops

Protesters walked across Canadian Pacific Railway tracks and onto the Trans Mountain site

Two more COVID-19 cases have been reported in the Interior Health (IH) region overnight. (Getty)
Two additional COVID-19 cases in Interior Health region overnight

Twenty-six cases are active, and on isolation, according to Interior Health Authority

Flash frozen prawns still sitting in cold storage. (BC Prawns image)
3 million pounds of flash frozen, delicious prawns sitting in B.C. cold storage

Global demand for the B.C. specialty plummeted as the COVID-19 pandemic grew

KVR Middle School, Penticton Secondary School (above) and ConnectED were placed in a hold-and-secure scenario after a man with a hatchet approached students today. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Penticton schools placed on hold-and-secure after man with hatchet approaches students

KVR Middle School, Penticton Secondary School and ConnectED were placed in a hold-and-secure

B.C.’s court of appeal is in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
New trial ordered for woman accused of sexually assaulting teen in Surrey

Ruth Marisol Sanhueza, who had been found guilty of sexual assault and sexual interference, has won her appeal in court

Kelowna is currently tied with Ottawa as the fifth most expensive rental market in the country. (Pixabay)
Kelowna fifth most expensive rental market in Canada

Average one-bedroom rentals in Kelowna now sit at $1,500, two-bedroom at $1,750

Most Read