Alec Ambrosius Roberts was arrested on March 11 photo: contributed

RCMP arrest man allegedly involved in Lake Country home invasion

Alec Ambrosius Roberts was arrested on March 11

Lake Country RCMP have arrested a male who police believe was involved in a home invasion on Feb. 28 which occurred in the 11300 block of Pretty Road, Lake Country.

Alec Ambrosius Roberts was arrested on March 11 and has been charged with one count of break and enter and one count of assault with a weapon.

Roberts was remanded in police custody and will appear before a judge at the Kelowna Law Courts by video on March 14.

READ MORE: Break and enter suspect confronted by home owner, owner attacked

Lake Country RCMP are also turning to the general public for their assistance in identifying a second suspect involved with the home invasion.

“Police are releasing a photo of a second suspect in hopes that someone can identify this male,” said Const. Lesley Smith. Anyone with information that can assist this investigation is asked to contact the Lake Country RCMP at 250-766-2288.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vancouver businessman to plead not guilty in U.S. college exams scandal
Next story
Lumby Fire Department extinguishes motorhome blaze

Just Posted

Lumby Fire Department extinguishes motorhome blaze

Parked vehicle with no insurance completely destroyed by fire Wednesday afternoon

Vernon Celtic women’s retreat aims to create sense of community

The Way of the Seabhean Goddess Retreat runs April 5- 7 at The Castle at Swan Lake in Vernon.

Vernon BC SPCA branch seeks changes to city bylaw

Manager says bylaw ‘not current with best practices in animal policy’

Vernon Winter Carnival hands out hardware

Carnival society names its 2019 event winners at special night Tuesday at Vernon’s Schubert Centre

‘Bee survival is too variable to predict’: Vernon beekeeper hoping for minimal losses

Ed Nowek of Planet Bee reacts to story about Kootenay honey bee farm with 70 per cent losses

Air Canada, WestJet expected to take financial hit from 737 Max 8 ban

The ban comes four days after the Ethiopian Airlines disaster that killed all 157 people on board

Kelowna’s Journey Home board marks success

The board has added 6 members and has raised over $1 million

RCMP arrest man allegedly involved in Lake Country home invasion

Alec Ambrosius Roberts was arrested on March 11

Vancouver businessman to plead not guilty in U.S. college exams scandal

David Sidoo is charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud

Peachland council addresses changes needed for local parks

The rental of the Peachland Pier was also discussed

Sick toddler fights for life at BC Children’s Hospital

1.5-year-old London is on life support and in critical condition at BC Children’s Hospital.

Three people deemed heroes after rescuing another in fiery crash on B.C. highway

Two people taken to hospital following head-on collision near Port Alberni

Kelowna Students’ Union gears up for Right to Life demonstration

The UBC Students’ Union Okanagan president recommends help hot line to students

Buckerfield’s Salmon Arm store set to reopen days after fire

Staff will be on site selling animal feed and pet food from the store’s parking lot on March 14

Most Read