RCMP arrest same man twice in August

Suspect arrested less than a week after being released on bail

RCMP have arrested the same man twice in two weeks for property crimes.

Two weeks ago RCMP in Penticton announced they had arrested Jason Van Raes on charges of breaking and entering, along with several other charges.

“Another brazen criminal off the streets,” said a member of the Regional RCMP Detachment’s Targeted Enforcement Unit, at the time.

On Aug. 25, Van Raes was arrested again for allegedly breaking into vehicles.

Van Raes appeared in court on Aug. 20 on the original charges but was released on bail with numerous conditions.

The RCMP caught up with Van Raes again after a report of a man in the Fairview and Duncan area trying to hotwire a vehicle.

Van Raes was located and arrested after a short foot pursuit, according to the RCMP.

Van Raes is expected to appear in Penticton Provincial Court on Aug. 27.

