RCMP arrest suspect in Salmon Arm robbery

Suspect was the target of an unsuccessful police raid in Sicamous in February

Michael David Trosky was taken into police custody in Kamloops on April 5. (RCMP Photo)

Kamloops RCMP have arrested a man wanted in relation to the robbery of a delivery driver in Salmon Arm.

Michael David Trosky, 29, was taken into police custody on April 5. He will answer to outstanding warrants from the Okanagan and Shuswap, as well as Dawson Creek.

Read More: Man wanted for Salmon Arm robbery the same who evaded capture in Sicamous

Read More: Update: Police raid on Sicamous house unsuccessful

Charges facing Trosky include evading police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, prohibited driving, theft of mail and theft under $5,000.

Trosky is a suspect in a Dec. 17, 2018 incident in which a delivery driver was pepper sprayed and robbed near McGuire Lake.

Following the robbery, a white Ford pickup truck suspected to have been involved was the subject of a police chase through the North Okanagan. The truck fled when police attempted to stop it in Enderby. Police reported that during the chase, the suspect vehicle rammed four RCMP vehicles and three civilian vehicles, causing significant damage.

Read More: Dissolved metals in groundwater near Sicamous landfill exceed standards

Read More: Shuswap math students compete in provincials

An RCMP air services unit and police dog unit eventually tracked the vehicle to a rural area northeast of Vernon and apprehended one of the two suspects in the vehicle. The other, who the police identified as Trosky, was not located.

Trosky was the target of an unsuccessful police raid on Kappel Street in Sicamous in February.

