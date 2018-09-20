RCMP arrest suspected thief in Vernon

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP arrested a man for allegedly stealing from motor vehicles throughout the night in the Okanagan Landing area of Vernon.

On Sept. 20, just before 1:30 a.m., the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP were alerted by a vehicle owner that his truck was being rummaged through by an unknown male in the 2700 block of Lakeshore Rd.

Prior to the officer’s arrival, the male fled the area on foot and was not located. Extensive patrols were made for the suspect to which he was observed walking into dark pathways and between homes, in an effort to evade detection by police.

“Given the recent increase in theft from vehicles throughout the city, this particular call yielded a multi-unit response by RCMP officers to the area,” said Const. Kelly Brett. “Even though the suspect male had fled the area, officers were diligent in their search, which ultimately led them locating the suspect in the area.”

A 27-year-old Vernon man who is known to police was taken into custody without incident and is facing possible charges of possession of break-in instruments, theft under $5,000, possession of stolen property and trespassing by night.

The Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP would like to remind residents to clear any belongings out of their vehicles, including small change, cigarettes, clothing and other small or large valued items.

“Even the small valued items are attractants for thieves,” Brett said. “If there is nothing left in the vehicle, the vehicle is less likely to be a target of theft from autos.”

