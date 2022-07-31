RCMP ask for help finding Vernon man

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing person.
Daniel Harris Lampreau, 34, was last in communication with friends on Wednesday, July 27, and police are very concerned for Lampreau’s health and well-being.
Friends report it is out of character for Lampreau to be out of contact for this long.
Lampreau is a Caucasian male, five-foot-five (165 cms), 135-pounds (61 kgs) with short brown hair and brown eyes.
If you have seen Lampreau, or have information as to his whereabouts, please contact the Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) and quote file number 2022-13148.
