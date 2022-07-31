RCMP ask for help finding Vernon man

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are seeking Daniel Lampreau of Vernon, last heard from by friends on Wednesday, July 27. (Contributed)

Daniel Lampreau, 34, was last heard from by friends on Wednesday, July 27

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing person.

Daniel Harris Lampreau, 34, was last in communication with friends on Wednesday, July 27, and police are very concerned for Lampreau’s health and well-being.

Friends report it is out of character for Lampreau to be out of contact for this long.

Lampreau is a Caucasian male, five-foot-five (165 cms), 135-pounds (61 kgs) with short brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen Lampreau, or have information as to his whereabouts, please contact the Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) and quote file number 2022-13148.

