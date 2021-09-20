RCMP asking for assistance in locating missing Lake Country man

58-year-old Jan Paleta was last seen on or around Sept. 15 in Lake Country

Lake Country RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing area man.

58-year-old Jan Paleta was last seen on or around Sept. 15 and according to police, was reported missing by his friends and family on Sept. 17.

He was last seen in the Lake Country area, and his friends and family are now asking him to contact them to ensure his safety.

Paleta is described as a Caucasian male, 5’6” in height, weighing 150 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes. He drives a 2004 blue Toyota Forerunner with the licence plate DX053X.

“The Lake Country RCMP continue to look for Jan but as of today’s date, he has yet to be found at any locations he normally frequents,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said.

“Police have provided a photograph of Mr. Paleta in hopes someone in the community will recognize him and can assist with our efforts in locating him.”

Anyone with information on Paleta’s location is asked to contact the police at 250-766-2288. If you wish to leave an anonymous tip, call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

