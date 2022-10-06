(Photo - RCMP)

B.C. convicted killer wanted province-wide on new assault charges

If you know his whereabouts or see him, do not approach and call 9-1-1

West Kelowna RCMP are asking the public for help in searching for a convicted killer with a province-wide warrant.

Tyler Jack Newton was arrested in 2014 for the murder of Caesar Rosales. Newton stabbed Rosales in the neck with a knife at a transit stop in Kelowna on Oct. 30 of that year.

After serving seven years in jail, he was released in December 2020 after completing his sentence.

Since being released, he’s been arrested multiple times, including fleeing from police in July 2021 and January 2022 when he stole a vehicle and had drug paraphernalia.

The 32-year-old is now wanted for aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and using an imitation firearm during an incident in West Kelowna in December of 2021.

He is still a resident of West Kelowna.

If anyone knows his whereabouts, do not approach and call 911 or the West Kelowna RCMP at (250) 768-2880. To stay anonymous, contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Use the file number 2021-84760 when calling.

City of West KelownaKelownaRCMP

